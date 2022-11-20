Look: Cordarrelle Patterson Just Made NFL History Sunday

Cordarrelle Patterson of the Atlanta Falcons carries the ball.

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 07: Cordarrelle Patterson #84 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the New Orleans Saints during a game at the Caesars Superdome on November 07, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

For the past decade, Atlanta Falcons return man Cordarrelle Patterson has consistently been one of the best kick returners in the NFL. But today, he made history and now owns a major NFL record.

During the first half of today’s game against the Chicago Bears, Patterson returned a kickoff 103 yards for a Falcons touchdown. In doing so, they broke the NFL record for kickoff return touchdowns.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button