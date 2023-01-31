Look: College Basketball Referee’s Absurd Schedule Going Viral

DAYTON, OHIO – MARCH 16: A referee holds the ball in the second half of the game between the Bryant University Bulldogs and the Wright State Raiders during the First Four game of the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at UD Arena on March 16, 2022 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

College basketball referees are asked to travel all over the country in order to fulfill their duties.

However, in the case of veteran official John Higgins, his recent schedule borders are ridiculous. Higgins is the crew chief for tonight’s ranked Showdown between Baylor and Texas in Austin, capping off an absurd week of travel.

It started last Tuesday in New Jersey when Higgins called Rutgers-Penn State. From there, it was a cross-country flight to San Diego on Wednesday, followed by a trip up to Oregon State on Thursday.

After a day off Friday, Higgins was at Stanford-Cal on Saturday before traveling to Purdue for yesterday’s game against Michigan State. Higgins then trekked down to Texas for tonight’s assignment.

A graphic featuring Higgins’ schedule went viral during the Baylor-Texas broadcast.

Again, we know refs travel a lot during the week. It’s part of the job.

However, this seems over-the-top. You’re diluting the quality of the officiating by making guys adhere to these overly demanding travel slates.

Hopefully something changes in this regard down the line.