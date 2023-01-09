Look: Cincinnati Bengals Cornerback Eli Apple Pokes Fun At NFL With Roger Goodell Coin

CINCINNATI — So Apple and the Bengals don’t have to worry about any coin tosses outside of the pregame variety anymore.

That didn’t stop the cornerback from having fun with the whole playoff change ordeal this week in Cincinnati’s 27-16 win over Baltimore.

Apple (6 tackles) picked up a fan’s sign of Roger Goodell on a coin and posed with it.

Check out the antics.

