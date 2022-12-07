Look: Charles Barkley Botched NBA Star’s Name Last Night

Charles Barkley during The Match.

HOBE SOUND, FLORIDA – MAY 24: Charles Barkley comments from the Booth during The Match: Champions For Charity at Medalist Golf Club on May 24, 2020 in Hobe Sound, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images for The Match)

There were a number of funny moments on The NBA on TNT last night – as there so often are. But as usual, it was a Charles Barkley flub that stole the show.

During NBA Tip-Off, Barkley and the panel were discussing who the early NBA MVP candidates might be. Barkley was trying to say that Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum was his pick – but he flubbed the name.

