Look: California high school girls basketball game suspended late in fourth quarter after Brawl

A high school girls basketball game was suspended late in the fourth quarter Tuesday after a fight broke out involving both teams and what appeared to be spectators.

Corona Santiago led Corona Centennial 73-71 with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter of a Big VIII League contest when a Santiago player was called for a reach while attempting to trap a Corona Centennial ball-handler.

The two players became tangled up, which set off shoves between both teams. At least one Spectator appeared to get involved, although neither team’s bench cleared, video of the incident from the NFHS Network shows.

