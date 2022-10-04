Look: Ben Simmons Booed At Home In NBA Return

Ben Simmons looks on for the Nets.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MARCH 10: Ben Simmons #10 of the Brooklyn Nets warms up before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Ben Simmons made his Brooklyn Nets debut Monday night against his former team, the Philadelphia 76ers, at the Barclays Center.

They didn’t receive a warm welcome.

Fans, likely including some 76ers supporters, booed Simmons as he attempted free throws during the first quarter. They missed both foul shots.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button