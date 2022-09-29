Look: Basketball World Reacts To Carlos Boozer Son News
When 247Sports debuted its initial 2025 high school basketball prospect rankings today, a familiar name was at the top.
Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 player in the 2025, per 247Sports. The Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus power forward already has multiple Scholarship offers, including one from his father’s alma mater.
Cameron’s twin brother Cayden is a pretty good player in his own right, checking in at No. 24 in the 247 Rankings. He’s a shooting guard with offers from Duke and Miami, like his sibling.
It seems crazy that Boozer, who only retired from the NBA in 2015, already has two sons who are high-level Division I recruits, including one who is the top player in his class.
College basketball analysts and fans have been discussing this news all afternoon.
There’s a long way to go before the class of 2025 exits high school, so these rankings will change at least half a dozen times until then.
It’s clear that Cameron Boozer is an elite Talent though, one who will be ranked at or near the top of his class over the next couple of years.
.