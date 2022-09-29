Look: Basketball World Reacts To Carlos Boozer Son News

Carlos Boozer speaks to the media in a press conference in Utah.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 8: Former NBA player, Carlos Boozer speaks to the media before the game between the Phoenix Suns and the Utah Jazz on April 8, 2022 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2022 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

When 247Sports debuted its initial 2025 high school basketball prospect rankings today, a familiar name was at the top.

Cameron Boozer, the son of former Duke and NBA star Carlos Boozer, is the No. 1 player in the 2025, per 247Sports. The Miami (Fla.) Christopher Columbus power forward already has multiple Scholarship offers, including one from his father’s alma mater.

