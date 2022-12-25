Look Back … to Alexandria’s own “Mr Football”

December 24—Dec. 24, 1947, in The Star: During a meeting in which the interested spectators overflowed into City Hall corridors, the Anniston City Commission Yesterday heard a request for a 15 percent increase in salaries for the police and fire departments. The Commissioners took the proposal “under advisement.” Also this date: A beautiful holiday atmosphere prevailed this past Sunday afternoon at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Gerald King on Montvue Road when their young daughter, Miss Francis King, entertained for the Younger set of Anniston. The honoree for the event was John P. Wheeler, son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond P. Wheeler (Evelyn King), who had returned during the weekend from Deerfield Academy for the holidays at home.

December 24, 1997, in The Star: After a bout with bacterial meningitis left Alexandria football star Mac Campbell battling for his life in November 1996, he battled back for his place on the field. Accordingly, the senior running back has been awarded the state’s “Mr. Football” designation for his work during the season that just ended. He has now established a state record for rushing yardage in a career and a national record for touchdowns in a career, he was part of the team that won a Class 4A state Championship and he’s an all-state player for the fourth year in a row . Campbell is quick to give credit to his teammates and blockers for doing such a great job all season long. “They are the ones who made all of the records and awards possible,” said Campbell, who’s been a starter at Alexandria since the eighth grade.