Look away Moyes as outcast does it yet again with another goal and assist

Look away David Moyes as £26m West Ham outcast Nikola Vlasic does it yet again with another goal and assist for Torino.

As the pressure piles on Hammers boss Moyes after another night to forget at the London Stadium, news from Italy will rub salt in the wounds.

West Ham were sent crashing out of a wide-open Carabao Cup at the first hurdle to a Blackburn B side at the London Stadium, 10-9 on penalties after a 2-2 draw.

The Hammers were once again made to pay for a string of missed chances and poor final third passes – a theme of the season so far.





Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images

Last week Moyes admitted – not for the first time – that West Ham are missing ‘that final bit, that final pass or finish’ that will make all the difference in matches.

And after the Blackburn defeat, the Scot’s stand-in Mark Warburton reiterated those comments.

As West Ham continues to struggle for end product, a certain Nikola Vlasic continues to go from strength to strength over in Serie A.

The Croatian failed to establish himself at West Ham under Moyes last season following a £26m move.

Moyes shipped the Croatian international out on loan to Torino this summer with the Italian club also having the option to make the move permanent for just £13m.

Many West Ham fans felt Vlasic was not given a fair crack of the whip in his preferred central number 10 role.

Vlasic’s performances in that very role on loan at Torino are giving credence to that theory.

It has been a hugely positive loan spell in Italy so far for Vlasic. So much so Torino and Milan are said to want to sign him on a permanent basis.

West Ham’s manager is nursing the headache of another dismal defeat.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

So look away Moyes as £26m West Ham outcast Vlasic does it yet again with another goal and assist.

Vlasic set up Torino’s first and then scored the second in a 2-0 win over Sampdoria while West Ham were toiling against Blackburn.

The on loan Hammer has now scored four Serie A goals and laid on three assists in 13 games there.

The decision to allow Vlasic to leave is looking increasingly questionable with every passing week given West Ham’s awful form.

You can check see Vlasic’s goal and assist in the Highlights below.

