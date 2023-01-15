LOOK: Auburn basketball honors Mike Leach in pregame warmups

Auburn basketball decided to wear some new pregame threads to honor the late Mike Leach.

The shirts included “Mike” on the front, including a cowbell with a pirate skull and bones on the front in place of the “I”. The back features one of Leach’s popular motto’s, “swing your sword.”

Leach, a pioneer of the “Air Raid” offense and one of the most influential Offensive Minds to ever walk the sidelines, passed on December 12th, 2022. He finished 19-17 at Mississippi State after three seasons with the Bulldogs.

Here are some photos from Auburn’s pregame shoot around with the shirts.

Eric Starling/Auburn Daily

