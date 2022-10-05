Lonoke celebrates its 150th anniversary with the annual Idessa Music and Arts Festival

Lonoke, Ark. – On Oct. 15, the city of Lonoke, in partnership with the Lonoke Lions Club, will host a free music and arts festival in downtown Lonoke.

The festival honors Idessa Malone, one of the first African American women to own a recording label in the country and who has ties to Lonoke. She owned the Staff Record Label in Detroit, MI, and was a DJ for a blues show there and later a Gospel show on the Lonoke radio station, KWTK. She passed away in 1987 and is buried in Sunset Cemetery in Lonoke.

The Idessa Music and Arts Festival will feature regional blues groups and local Gospel singers. The blues groups appearing are Shannon Boshears from Little Rock, Terry “Big T” Williams from Clarksdale, MS, the Billy Gibson Quartet from Memphis, and Griffin and Friends from Northwest Arkansas. The Gospel performers include the St. John Praise Team, the First United Methodist Praise Band, and the Harvest Fellowship Praise Band.

The visual arts component of the festival includes street artists with a People’s Choice award, art vendors with a variety of quality, handmade items, and Maker spaces where attendees create take-home art projects. There is something for children of all ages!

Lonoke Mayor Trae Reed expressed, “I’m excited to see Lonoke stepping up and celebrating Idessa Malone through arts, gospel, & blues. I have a high level of confidence… it will not disappoint.”

Plan to spend a day at the festival. Makerspaces will be open from 11 am to 2 pm The mainstage opens with Gospel performances from 1 to 3 pm and transitions to blues performances from 4 to 10 pm Art vendors will be open from 11 am to 4 pm, and food trucks will be available throughout the day.

More information about the festival and opportunities to sponsor is available on the festival website at www.idessamusicartsfestival.com.

Idessa Malone

The Idessa Music and Arts Festival is named in Honor of Idessa Malone, one of the country’s first African American women to own a recording label. Born in Marked Tree, Arkansas in 1913, she made her way as a young woman to Joplin, Missouri, Chicago, Illinois, and then Landed in Detroit, Michigan in 1946. During the late 1940s, live radio music was beginning to be replaced by pre-recorded artists.

She was well connected to the live black music scene in Detroit and New York City and saw the opportunity to promote various genres of music. In 1947, she established the Idessa Malone Record Distributor Company and became a Distributor of jazz and Bebop music for Gotham Records at one of the largest stores in Detroit.

Within a year, she established her own Headquarters and started the recording label Dessa, and then, Staff records. She was owner, producer, recording engineer, distributor, and DJ for “Music in the Groove” for the Detroit radio station CKLW.

Idessa saw a new opportunity and became a leader in recording live services and choir performances for Black Churches with many of these recordings being sold nationwide. This was the beginning of live recordings of religious sermons and music where Churches used the proceeds to support their ministries. Idessa went on to produce gospel, blues, jazz, and pop music on her label in the Detroit area for a number of years.

Later, she returned to Arkansas where she had family in the Lonoke area and she was a DJ for a Gospel show on the local FM radio station, KWTD as well as being the owner of Malone Recordings.

Idessa Malone (Nelson) passed away in 1987 and is buried in Lonoke. We will celebrate her visionary leadership at the Idessa Music and Arts Festival with a number of blues and Gospel performances.