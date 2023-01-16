Lonnie Phelps Jr., Earl Bostick Jr. and Kansas football work in 2023

LAWRENCE — Kansas football’s preparation for the 2023 season already started on the recruiting trail and in the transfer market.

There were commitments about a week ago from Offensive lineman Spencer Lovell (California) and linebacker JB Brown (Bowling Green). There were commitments over the weekend from cornerback Damarius McGhee (LSU) and edge Patrick Joyner (Utah State). And based on their past stops and production, not to mention ratings on 247Sports, they should provide depth for a Kansas team that’s looking to build off 2022’s Bowl appearance.

But while these commitments have helped build excitement around the 2023 campaign, some of those who’ve turned pro after the Jayhawks’ first Bowl game in more than a decade are already experiencing tangible accomplishments. That includes an Offensive lineman in Earl Bostick Jr., and defensive linemen in Lonnie Phelps Jr., Sam Burt and Malcolm Lee.

Earl Bostick Jr. accepts NFL combine invite

Kansas football announced Friday that Bostick has accepted an invitation to participate in the NFL combine, which will be held in late February and early March. Bostick has been a mainstay on the Jayhawks’ Offensive line for years, and showcased a level of toughness in 2022, his sixth season with the program, that impressed head Coach Lance Leipold. This latest recognition follows Bostick’s acceptance of an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, which will take place on Feb. 2.

Lonnie Phelps Jr. accepts Senior Bowl invite

The Senior Bowl announced Thursday that Phelps had accepted an invitation to participate in the game, which will be played on Feb. 4. Phelps may have only spent his redshirt junior season at Kansas after starting his college career at Miami (OH), but his impact was hard to miss. In his lone season at Kansas, the defensive end led the Jayhawks in tackles for loss with 11.5, sacks with seven and quarterback hurries with six.

Malcolm Lee, Sam Burt represent Kansas football at the College Gridiron Showcase

The College Gridiron Showcase was held earlier this month and both Lee and Burt were there.

Lee’s career with the Jayhawks started in 2019 after he made his way to Kansas from the junior college level. He’s played in the majority of the Jayhawks’ games since and started all 13 in 2022. He collected 31 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and a sack in his final season at Kansas.

Burt, like Bostick, started his career with the Jayhawks in 2017 and spent six seasons at Kansas. Burt is a former walk-on who decided to redshirt in 2021 after an injury so he could return to the Jayhawks one last time in 2022. The in-state product had 18 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in his final season at Kansas.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.