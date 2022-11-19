Longwood Pulls away from VMI basketball
Box Score FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood University, the Defending Big South Champion and an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, outscored the VMI men’s basketball team 90-58 Friday in the opening game of the three-day JK 54 Classic, Hosted by Longwood.
Freshmen Tony Felder, Jr. and Tyler Houser paced VMI with 10 points, the third-straight game Felder, Jr. has reached double figures.
Inside the Box Score:
*Freshman Asher Woods netted nine points and added three assists and two steals
*Senior Sean Conway hit three three-pointers for nine points
*Felder, Jr. hit three treys and Houser shot 2-3 from long distance
*Freshman Ricky Bradley, Jr. scored eight points to go along with a game-best seven rebounds
*Junior Devin Butler also netted eight points
*Nate Lliteras scored a game-high 21 points, hitting all seven of his three-point tries
*The Lancers top nine players include three Graduate students, two Seniors and three Juniors against a Keydet Squad featuring five freshmen.
Quotes from head coach Andrew Wilson:
“We took it on the chin tonight. Longwood is going to have the opportunity to cut down the nets again this year. This is a great learning experience for us – we can’t let this game get us down, we have to come back Tomorrow night and Sunday. The biggest challenge for us as a coaching staff is to not let this game bleed into the other two games this weekend.”
Next Time:
VMI plays in game two of three at the Longwood Classic Saturday evening against Southern Illinois University Edwardsville at 7 pm