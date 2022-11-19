Longwood Pulls away from VMI basketball

Box Score FARMVILLE, Va. – Longwood University, the Defending Big South Champion and an NCAA Tournament team a year ago, outscored the VMI men’s basketball team 90-58 Friday in the opening game of the three-day JK 54 Classic, Hosted by Longwood.

Freshmen Tony Felder, Jr. and Tyler Houser paced VMI with 10 points, the third-straight game Felder, Jr. has reached double figures.

Inside the Box Score:

*Freshman Asher Woods netted nine points and added three assists and two steals

*Senior Sean Conway hit three three-pointers for nine points

*Felder, Jr. hit three treys and Houser shot 2-3 from long distance

*Freshman Ricky Bradley, Jr. scored eight points to go along with a game-best seven rebounds

*Junior Devin Butler also netted eight points

*Nate Lliteras scored a game-high 21 points, hitting all seven of his three-point tries

*The Lancers top nine players include three Graduate students, two Seniors and three Juniors against a Keydet Squad featuring five freshmen.

Quotes from head coach Andrew Wilson :

“We took it on the chin tonight. Longwood is going to have the opportunity to cut down the nets again this year. This is a great learning experience for us – we can’t let this game get us down, we have to come back Tomorrow night and Sunday. The biggest challenge for us as a coaching staff is to not let this game bleed into the other two games this weekend.”