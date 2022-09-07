Longwood Men’s Soccer And William & Mary Settle For A Draw On Tuesday Night

WILLIAMSBURG, Va.- The Longwood men’s soccer team (1-1-1) tied William & Mary on Tuesday night after both teams scored one in the first half.

Goals (Assists)

30′- Webb Kosich (Alexander Levengood)

44′- Drew Messick ( Gonzalo Carrasco )

HOW IT HAPPENED:

The William & Mary Tribe (0-2-2) came out firing on all cylinders in the first 30 minutes, recording five shots and one goal in that time frame. Kosich opened up the game’s scoring but Messick answered with his Collegiate Collegiate goal with under two minutes to play in the first half.

The second half didn’t have the same amount of fireworks as the first, as both teams combined for six total shots. The Tribe were able to put three on frame but goalkeeper Alexandre Durand turned them all away.

ADDITIONAL NOTES:

This is the first time the two sides have finished in a draw. Longwood is losing the all-time series record at 0-8-1

Drew Messick’s goal was the first in his Collegiate career, and Carrasco’s assist was his first since joining the Lancers.

Durand had a season high six saves in net for Longwood.

Three total yellow cards were distributed; two to the Lancers and one to the Tribe.

Longwood was out-shot in the match 11-3, the only shot on goal for the Lancers was scored by Messick.

UP NEXT: The Lancers travel to Washington DC for a Matchup against American University on Saturday, September 10th.