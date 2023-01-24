Longwood HS football player to be awarded for perseverance after being told he might never walk again

A Longwood High School football player is going to be honored with an award for his perseverance, years after being told he might never walk again.

The New York State High School Football Coaches Association 12th Man award is given to an athlete who overcomes adversity or medical hardship – something that Wallace Wilson III has seen a lot of since his freshmen year of high school.

Wilson III was 14 when he was diagnosed with an autoimmune disorder called Graves’ Disease.

“Paralysis in my legs and I couldn’t really walk for a little bit,” Wallace III said. “It was kind of tough walking.”

He battled back with the goal of getting back to playing football, the game he has played since sixth grade.

When the Pandemic hit, Wilson III had to sit out his sophomore year of college because he was considered at high risk of getting the virus.

He was able to join the football team again in his junior year.

“Walking into the weight room and being on the field, it just changed my whole life,” Wilson III said. “It’s something I just never want to walk away from again.”

The high school senior’s perseverance prompted his Coach Sean Kluber to nominate him for the 12th Man award.

“He’s such a kind kid, everyone’s friend and we’re just really happy to see him go out with a bang here,” Kluber said.

Wilson III plays Offensive lineman and will keep playing football at SUNY Cortlandt.