Longtime UCLA Women’s Volleyball Coach Michael Sealy Steps Down

Michael Sealy is stepping down as head coach of UCLA Women’s volleyball, the team announced Thursday.

Since Sealy took over in 2010, the Bruins compiled a 273-128 overall record, even winning the 2011 national championship. Sealy led UCLA to 10 NCAA tournament appearances across his 13-year tenure, in addition to four Sweet 16s, but will now depart to pursue other professional opportunities.

“I’d like to thank Dan Guerrero and Petrina Long for giving me the initial opportunity to be a head coach at UCLA and Martin Jarmond for extending that tenure,” Sealy said in a statement released by the team. “I have to thank Andy Banachowski for building the Legacy which is the foundation that I’ve been fortunate enough to stand on over these 13 years. I will be forever grateful for Al Scates for giving me the opportunity to come to UCLA twice, once as a player and again as a coach. It’s been an amazing chapter full of euphoric Highs and devastating Lows and I would not change one thing from that journey.”

