Longtime River Valley volleyball Coach Jayne Klingel retires

CALEDONIA — Jayne Klingel tried getting away from volleyball once before. It didn’t stick.

The longtime volleyball coach will try it again, retiring from the head position a second time.

“The timing? I feel it was right,” she said. “I had this group of Seniors since they were in third grade. I thought I would see them through and then I would be done. It was time for me.”

Klingel has been around volleyball most of her life, first as a player at River Valley in the 1980s and returning to her alma mater to teach and coach. She succeeded the legendary Sue Mullins as the head coach at RV in 1995 and held the position through 2010.

She took a two-year break, but couldn’t stay away. Klingel returned to the bench, first as a junior varsity coach and then taking over the program again.

“I wasn’t ready to be done,” she said of her comeback.

She thinks she’s ready this time.

“Every decision I made in my life was truly around volleyball,” Klingel said.

Maybe more than any high school sport, volleyball has changed. With Rally scoring to 25 and best-of-five matches replacing sideouts and best-of-three matches in 2004 and later with the introduction of the libero as a backrow defender, the flow of the game has picked up and the fluidity of its play and tempo has increased.

Klingel was there for all of it.

“The game has Evolved so much. Some of the things these girls can do today, I wish we’d have done those back in the old days because those girls would have been able to do it, too. I think it’s a much more exciting game, but it was pretty exciting in the old days, too,” she said.

Klingel adapted to the new way of playing and kept the program current and competitive throughout her two stints. Over the last five seasons, the Vikings posted winning campaigns each year with the best effort being last season at 18-6.

“In volleyball, every play is a point and so it’s really hard not to give up points,” she said. “I do think it took away some development out of it when we go to Rally scoring. In the old way I could develop players a little bit more. It wasn’t so critical. You could make a mistake. Today’s kid can’t make a mistake because they give up a point when they do.”

As Klingel said, volleyball was ever-present in her life.

“You keep Educating yourself on it. I always did lots of Clinics and reading and all that. When you Coach club, too, you see lots of different things. It’s always there. It took me 12 months. I always worked on volleyball, she said.

It’s a commitment she knows she’ll miss. She did the first time she tried getting away from volleyball.

“All of my (best memories) are with the girls, and it would be more of the off-the-court stuff,” she said. “We always have an over-nighter, and it is the highlight of every volleyball player. They get to stay overnight at the school, so they really like that. We really have a lot of fun during that time with team bonding. Playing- wise the last couple years we’ve been close to winning the league. We really worked hard at that.”

While she’s stepping away from coaching volleyball, she’s not stepping away from the sport.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Klingel earned her volleyball officiating license.

“I did some boys refing last spring, and so I’ll probably do that as well. It’s different, but it’s not bad,” she said of trading a clipboard for a whistle.

So Klingel will stay connected to volleyball, just in an alternative way.

