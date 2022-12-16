Longtime River Valley volleyball Coach Jayne Klingel retires

CALEDONIA — Jayne Klingel tried getting away from volleyball once before. It didn’t stick.

The longtime volleyball coach will try it again, retiring from the head position a second time.

“The timing? I feel it was right,” she said. “I had this group of Seniors since they were in third grade. I thought I would see them through and then I would be done. It was time for me.”

Klingel has been around volleyball most of her life, first as a player at River Valley in the 1980s and returning to her alma mater to teach and coach. She succeeded the legendary Sue Mullins as the head coach at RV in 1995 and held the position through 2010.

She took a two-year break, but couldn’t stay away. Klingel returned to the bench, first as a junior varsity coach and then taking over the program again.

“I wasn’t ready to be done,” she said of her comeback.

She thinks she’s ready this time.

“Every decision I made in my life was truly around volleyball,” Klingel said.

