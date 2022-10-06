Longtime NFL Team Executive Reportedly Died On Tuesday

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

Former NFL executive Jerry Vainisi, who is most famously known for his run with the Chicago Bears, passed away this week. He was 80 years old.

Vainisi was the general manager of the Bears when they won the Super Bowl in 1986.

Eventually, the Bears moved on from Vainisi because he was at odds with chief executive officer Michael McCaskey. It didn’t take him long to find a new gig though.

In 1987, the Detroit Lions hired Vainisi as their vice president of player personnel.

During his time in Detroit. Vainisi helped create the World League of American Football, which is now known as NFL Europe.

Ted Phillips, the president of the Bears, released a statement on Vainisi’s passing.

“I will always appreciate the few years I spent with Jerry and am forever grateful for his decision to hire me as the Bears controller in 1983, which started my 40-year career with the Bears,” Phillips said in a statement. “My thoughts and prayers are with him and his entire family.”

Vainisi is survived by friend Doris L. Vainisi, five children and 14 grandchildren.

Our thoughts are with Vainisi’s loved ones at this time.