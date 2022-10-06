Longtime NFL Team Executive Reportedly Died On Tuesday

A general view of the Chicago Bears stadium.

CHICAGO, IL – OCTOBER 19: A general view of Soldier Field as the Chicago Bears play the Miami Dolphins on October 19, 2014 in Chicago, Illinois. The Dolphins defeated the Bears 27-14. (Photo by John Konstantaras/Getty Images)

Former NFL executive Jerry Vainisi, who is most famously known for his run with the Chicago Bears, passed away this week. He was 80 years old.

Vainisi was the general manager of the Bears when they won the Super Bowl in 1986.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button