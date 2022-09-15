Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He’s Leaving ESPN

A closeup of a New Orleans Saints helmet on the football field.

NEW ORLEANS – DECEMBER 19: A helmet of the New Orleans Saints sits on the ground before the game against the Dallas Cowboys at the Louisiana Superdome on December 19, 2009 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints Insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end.

On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.

