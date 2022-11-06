Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 29, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. They ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown.

McCollough may not have had bad intentions when he hit Bennett, but the end result was still tough to watch.

Luckily for McCollough, he wasn’t ejected from this game. However, that doesn’t mean the officials made the right call.

Terry McAulay, a longtime NFL referee and the current rules Analyst for “Sunday Night Football,” believes McCollough should’ve been penalized for targeting.

“I did a long thread on the rules change regarding the crown of the helmet,” McAulay said. “I’ll add this play to the thread. This was most certainly a targeting foul since the rule’s inception. Apparently no longer.”

Here’s the play that’s in question:

Bennett has been great so far against Tennessee. In addition to scoring a touchdown on the ground, he has completed 15-of-21 passes for 226 yards with two touchdowns.

Georgia has a double-digit lead over Tennessee in the second half.