Longtime NFL Official Thinks Player Should Have Been Ejected From Georgia-Tennessee Game

A general view of Georgia's football stadium.

ATHENS, GA – SEPTEMBER 29: A general view of Sanford Stadium during the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers on September 29, 2018 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett took a big hit from Tennessee defensive back Jaylen McCollough as he was running towards the corner of the end zone. They ultimately forced his way in for a touchdown.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button