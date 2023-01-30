Longtime NDSU Professor Don Larew one of 6 honored with ND Governor’s Awards for the Arts – InForum

BISMARCK — Fargo’s Don Larew is one of six recipients of the North Dakota Governor’s Awards for the Arts to be given out Wednesday at the North Dakota Heritage Center in Bismarck.

Larew is being honored with the Arts in Education category. He taught at North Dakota State University for 40 years, starting in 1969, and served as the designer and technical director of the school’s Little Country Theater, the touring company Prairie Stage, North Dakota Repertory Theater and several other Theatrical productions. He has also been involved with the Fargo-Moorhead Community Theatre, Red River Dance & Performing Co., FM Opera Company, the Plains Art Museum, the Fine Arts Club and is working on a history of First Presbyterian Church in Fargo.

Other recipients include:

Grand Forks folk artist Pieper Fleck Bloomquist for Individual Achievement.

Western North Dakota cowboy Writer Bill Lowman for Cultural Heritage.

Former State Senator Joan Heckman, now of Dickinson, for Champion of the Arts.

The Grand Forks Empire Arts Center for Arts Organization.

Bismarck’s Makoché Studios in the Business category.

The North Dakota Governor’s Awards for the Arts is a Biennial program presented by the Governor’s office and the North Dakota Council on the Arts to honor organizations and individuals who have made outstanding contributions to the arts in the state.