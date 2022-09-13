Longtime NBA Veteran Has School In Mind For Bronny James

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

While he doesn’t quite have his dad’s gifts, LeBron James Jr. aka Bronny is one of the most-hyped basketball recruits in his class.

Earlier this summer he took a visit to Ohio State, where the Buckeyes reportedly offered him a scholarship. Many of the top programs in the country are hoping to land the Talented recruit, but he’s not leaning anywhere just yet.

Former Lakers guard Nick Young had a suggestion for Bronny. He thinks LeBron’s eldest son should go to USC.

Here’s what he said, via TMZ Sports:

“Back home!” Young said. “I went there. Plus, it’s in LA, it’s in California. Why leave and you’re already out here comfortable? Dad’s here. Dad can come watch you play. Mom can come watch you play.” Swaggy P even came up with a nickname for 17-year-old Bronny as part of his sales pitch … saying James should go by, “Swaggy Bronny.”

TMZ also asked Young if he thinks LeBron will be teammates with Bronny in Los Angeles.

“Of course,” Young said. “As long as Bron there, he got a future.”

Where should Bronny play his college basketball?