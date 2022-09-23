Longtime Big Ten Basketball Referee Has Decided To Retire

CHICAGO – MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men’s Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago , Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In news that is likely to unite a lot of Big Ten basketball fanbases, longtime referee Bo Boroski is retiring.

Boroski compiled an accomplished career as an official for more than 20 years, working several NCAA Tournaments and three Final Fours. However, he found a way to incur the wrath of pretty much every Big Ten fanbase at one point along the way.

According to college basketball Insider Jeff Goodman, Boroski’s decision to retire was announced back in June.

“This leaves the Bjg Ten with no primary officials that have worked the Final Four,” Goodman wrote. “Boroski has worked a trio of Final 4’s.”

Boroski’s three Final Four assignments came in the last three NCAA Tournaments. They officiated the national semifinal between Texas Tech and Michigan State in 2019 before calling the title game between Baylor and Gonzaga in 2021.

Boroski’s final game as a referee was the national semifinal at the 2022 Final Four between Duke and North Carolina, which, if we’re being honest, is a hell of a way to go out.