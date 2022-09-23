Longtime Big Ten Basketball Referee Has Decided To Retire

a look at a big ten tournament basketball

CHICAGO – MARCH 10: A detail view of the BigTen logo is seen on a basketball as the Penn State Nittnay Lions play against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first day of the Big Ten Men’s Conference Basketball Tournament March 10, 2005 at the United Center in Chicago , Illinois. Ohio State won 72-69. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

In news that is likely to unite a lot of Big Ten basketball fanbases, longtime referee Bo Boroski is retiring.

Boroski compiled an accomplished career as an official for more than 20 years, working several NCAA Tournaments and three Final Fours. However, he found a way to incur the wrath of pretty much every Big Ten fanbase at one point along the way.

