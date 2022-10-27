Longtime Arts Fest Director Rick Bryant To Retire In January

Rick Bryant, the executive director of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts, has announced that he will retire at the end of January 2023.

More commonly known as Arts Fest, the festival, founded in 1967, is known for its five-day celebration in the summer that highlights various art forms like gallery art, dance, street art, music, and theater.

Initially volunteering with the festival in the mid-1980s on the trash crew, Bryant became the executive director in 2005 and has worked with volunteers, paid staff, and the Board of Directors to produce the nationally recognized festival and its First Night State College event each year.

“I love my job but now it’s time to let someone else run the show,” Bryant said. “We have a great team of paid staff and volunteers, so there’s a firm foundation for my successor to build upon.”

Bryant’s leadership over the last 18 years will leave a lasting impact on the community and Arts Fest staff.

“We are grateful for his commitment and the foundation he established on which we will continue to build,” Renata Engel, president of the CPFA Board of Directors, said.

In response to Bryant’s retirement, the Board of Directors is searching nationally for a dynamic leader with administrative and fundraising experience, preferably with a major organization, to fill the position.

Applications will begin to be reviewed in November with the hope to have the new executive director in place by this winter. Those interested in the position can find more information on the Arts Fest website.

The 2023 Arts Fest will kick off on July 12, 2023, and continue through Sunday, July 16.