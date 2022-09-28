Longmont Vs. Mead Volleyball 9/27/22 – Longmont Times-Call

Mead High volleyball fans cheer on their team as they serve to start the game against Longmont on Tuesday night at Mead. It was “Dig Pink Night” at MHS to generate awareness and show support for breast cancer survivors. A silent auction, raffle and bake sale raised money for The Side-Out Foundation. As for the match, Mead got the best of its rival, 3-1, in a thrilling set of games. For the full story, head to Page 1B. (Matthew Jonas/Staff Photographer)