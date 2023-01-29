Longing for Language

Like Bhat, several other language activists, scholars and literary personalities have appealed to Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, to recommend their demand to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Classical Language status for the Kashmiri language. “I remember Poets like Rahman Rahi used to tirelessly work for the Classical status of the Kashmiri language,” former broadcaster and DDG, Doordarshan, Rafiq Masoodi, told Greater Kashmir. “We must work really hard on getting this status to our language. It will be a tribute to all those literary stars like Rahi, Kamil, Mir, Gowhar, and a Galaxy of other writers, who have worked immensely for the preservation and promotion of the language,” he added.

According to officials at the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, the status is granted by the Central Government and it has specific criteria and a process. There are several benefits of the status for the Kashmiri language and state concerned as well. They informed that some basic criteria include high antiquity of its early texts, recorded history over a period of 1500-2000 years, a body of ancient literature, texts, which is considered a valuable heritage by generations of speakers, the literary tradition be original and not Borrowed from another speech community, and the Classical language and literature being distinct from modern, there may be a discontinuity between the Classical language and the later forms of its offshoots.

“The Kashmiri language meets all these criteria and the language must be granted this status so that more and more is done on all the aspects of the language,” Masoodi said.