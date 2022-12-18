Longhorns Star DeMarvion Overshown Declares for NFL Draft

AUSTIN – The Texas Longhorns will officially be without their top defender for the Alamo Bowl on December 29 in San Antonio, after linebacker DeMarvion Overshown announced his intention to forgo the postseason, and enter his name into the 2023 NFL Draft.

Overshown released a statement on his decision via his personal Instagram account.

“Moving to Austin and choosing to spend the next chapter of my life after high school here was the best decision I could have made,” Overshown wrote. “I am extremely grateful for my mom. Her love and support has been unparalleled and never-ending and is the reason I’m the man I am today. I love you mom. I have been blessed and fortunate over the past 5 years to have played for phenomenal coaches. Thank you for the amazing opportunity to be a part of Longhorn Nation.” “It has truly been a life-altering experience. I have not only developed as a player but as a man! To my teammates, you are all my brothers. I wish for all of you to Chase your Dreams and achieve all the great things you rightfully deserve during your life’s journey. The bond we created during my time here was always bigger than football and that’s why I loved leaving it all on the field for you guys. “To Longhorn Nation, from my initial step on the field of Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, I felt nothing but love from everyone at the University of Texas. It has been an honor to be the first Longhorn football player to wear number zero. I hope I lived up to such an honor, as I gave all of me, every time I put on the burnt orange and white. I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life — thank you. “After taking the time to pray about my future, it’s now time in my journey to fulfill another dream, playing in the NFL. Thus, I have decided to opt out of the Bowl game and declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. I am humbled and excited for this opportunity.”

After coming to Austin as a safety as part of the 2018 recruiting class, Overshown eventually transitioned to linebacker, where he hit his stride, and became one of the best defenders in the Big 12 conference.

Overshown will undoubtedly be one of the top linebacker prospects in the draft, ending his Texas career with 248 total tackles, 17 passes defended, nine sacks, three forced fumbles and three interceptions.

In 2022 alone, he had 95 tackles, four sacks, and five passes defended.

