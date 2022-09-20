Longhorns in the NFL: Week Two
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the second week of the season:
Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos
Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston
This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos
Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston
Notes & Stats: 1 reception
This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: Sat, 7-24 at Philadelphia
This Week: Minnesota vs. Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders
Last Week: L, 27-36 at Detroit
Notes & Stats: Started at Right Tackle
This Week: Washington vs. Philadelphia @12:00 pm CT on FOX
Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco
Notes & Stats: 5 Punts, 49.8 avg., 1 inside 20, 54 Long
This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco
Notes & Stats: Started at free safety, 6 tackles (5 solo)
This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
.@Qdiggs6 🤝 using the force pic.twitter.com/dBCbGi6ksF
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) September 18, 2022
Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: L, 38-42 vs. Miami
Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 2 receptions, 42 yards; 1 punt return, 5 yards; 1 kickoff return, 103 yards, 1 TD
This Week: Baltimore at New England @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
103-YARD TOUCHDOWN BY @Dev_Duv5‼️
Tune in to CBS! pic.twitter.com/l4NL1lOr4s
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: L, 0-24 at Jacksonville
Notes & Stats: Inactive
This Week: Indianapolis vs. Kansas City @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions
Last Week: W, 36-27 vs. Washington
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 QB hurries
This Week: Detroit at Minnesota @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End, 2 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Sat, 16-19 at New York Giants
Notes & Stats: 2 carries, 9 yards, 7 long
This Week: Carolina vs. New Orleans @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco
This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: L, 27-31 at Los Angeles Rams
Notes & Stats: 4 tackles, 2 QB hurries
This Week: Atlanta at Seattle @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: Sat, 7-24 at Philadelphia
Notes & Stats: Started at WLB, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 interception
This Week: Minnesota vs. Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
.@JordanHicks snagged it!! pic.twitter.com/Sy02nLxvm7
— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 20, 2022
Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots
Last Week: W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh
Notes & Stats: 1 reception, 11 yards
This Week: New England vs. Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: W, 19-16 vs. Carolina
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles on Aug. 24.
This Week: New York Giants vs. Dallas @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 42-38 at Baltimore
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, four tackles (two solo)
This Week: Miami vs. Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle
This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals
This Week: W, 29-23 at Las Vegas
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 with a calf injury
This Week: Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: W, 27-7 vs. Seattle
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle, 2 QB hurries
This Week: San Francisco at Denver @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: Sat, 17-20 at Dallas
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle
This Week: Cincinnati at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots
Last Week: W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Back, 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass deflection
This Week: New England vs. Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: W, 27-7 vs. Seattle
This Week: San Francisco at Denver @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints
Last Week: Sat, 10-8pm vs. Tampa Bay
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.
This Week: New Orleans at Carolina @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Brenden SchoolerDB—New England Patriots
Last Week: W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh
Notes & Stats: 1 fumble recovery
This Week: New England vs. Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (5 solo)
This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Sat, 7-41 at Buffalo
This Week: Tennessee vs. Las Vegas @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: L, 38-42 vs. Miami
Notes & Stats: 1-1 FG (100%), 5-5 PAT, 51 long
This Week: Baltimore at New England @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
AutomaTUCK. @jtuck9 drills a 51-yard field goal and we’re up 38-35 with 2:18 left in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/la0a8854F9
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022
Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 42-38 at Baltimore
Notes & Stats: Started at Center
This Week: Miami vs. Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS