Longhorns in the NFL: Week Two

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the second week of the season:

Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos

Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston

This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos

Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston

Notes & Stats: 1 reception

This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: Sat, 7-24 at Philadelphia

This Week: Minnesota vs. Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders

Last Week: L, 27-36 at Detroit

Notes & Stats: Started at Right Tackle

This Week: Washington vs. Philadelphia @12:00 pm CT on FOX

Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco

Notes & Stats: 5 Punts, 49.8 avg., 1 inside 20, 54 Long

This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco

Notes & Stats: Started at free safety, 6 tackles (5 solo)

This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: L, 38-42 vs. Miami

Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 2 receptions, 42 yards; 1 punt return, 5 yards; 1 kickoff return, 103 yards, 1 TD

This Week: Baltimore at New England @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: L, 0-24 at Jacksonville

Notes & Stats: Inactive

This Week: Indianapolis vs. Kansas City @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions

Last Week: W, 36-27 vs. Washington

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (5 solo), 2 QB hurries

This Week: Detroit at Minnesota @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End, 2 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Sat, 16-19 at New York Giants

Notes & Stats: 2 carries, 9 yards, 7 long

This Week: Carolina vs. New Orleans @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: Sat, 7-27 at San Francisco

This Week: Seattle vs. Atlanta @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: L, 27-31 at Los Angeles Rams

Notes & Stats: 4 tackles, 2 QB hurries

This Week: Atlanta at Seattle @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: Sat, 7-24 at Philadelphia

Notes & Stats: Started at WLB, 3 tackles (3 solo), 1 interception

This Week: Minnesota vs. Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots

Last Week: W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh

Notes & Stats: 1 reception, 11 yards

This Week: New England vs. Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: W, 19-16 vs. Carolina

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles on Aug. 24.

This Week: New York Giants vs. Dallas @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 42-38 at Baltimore

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, four tackles (two solo)

This Week: Miami vs. Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle

This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals

This Week: W, 29-23 at Las Vegas

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Sept. 7 with a calf injury

This Week: Arizona vs. Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: W, 27-7 vs. Seattle

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle, 2 QB hurries

This Week: San Francisco at Denver @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: Sat, 17-20 at Dallas

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle

This Week: Cincinnati at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots

Last Week: W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Back, 2 tackles (2 solo), 1 pass deflection

This Week: New England vs. Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: W, 27-7 vs. Seattle

This Week: San Francisco at Denver @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints

Last Week: Sat, 10-8pm vs. Tampa Bay

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.

This Week: New Orleans at Carolina @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Brenden Schooler DB—New England Patriots

Last Week: W, 17-14 at Pittsburgh

Notes & Stats: 1 fumble recovery

This Week: New England vs. Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: W, 16-9 vs. Houston

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (5 solo)

This Week: Denver vs. San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Sat, 7-41 at Buffalo

This Week: Tennessee vs. Las Vegas @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: L, 38-42 vs. Miami

Notes & Stats: 1-1 FG (100%), 5-5 PAT, 51 long

This Week: Baltimore at New England @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

AutomaTUCK. @jtuck9 drills a 51-yard field goal and we’re up 38-35 with 2:18 left in the fourth. pic.twitter.com/la0a8854F9 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 18, 2022

Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 42-38 at Baltimore

Notes & Stats: Started at Center

This Week: Miami vs. Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS