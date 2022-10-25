Longhorns in the NFL: Week Seven
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the third week of the season:
Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets
This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+
Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets
Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End
This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+
Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Minnesota vs. Arizona @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders
Last Week: W, 23-21 vs. Green Bay
Notes & Stats: Inactive
This Week: Washington at Indianapolis @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Cameron DickerW—Philadelphia Eagles
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers
Notes & Stats: 1 punt, 46 avg., 46 long, 1 inside 20
This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 1 tackle (1 solo)
This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 23-20 vs. Cleveland
Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 2 receptions, 42 yards; 1 punt return, 46 yards, Long 46
This Week: Baltimore at Tampa Bay @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
DEVIN DUVERNAY ALERT
Tune in to CBS! pic.twitter.com/P7aJSwfL09
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2022
Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: Sat, 10-19 at Tennessee
Notes & Stats: Inactive
This Week: Indianapolis vs. Washington @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions
Last Week: Sat, 6-24 at Dallas
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 9 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss
This Week: Detroit vs. Miami @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End, 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 pass deflection
This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers
Last Week: W, 21-3 vs. Tampa Bay
Notes & Stats: 15 carries, 118 yards, 60 Long; 2 receptions, 27 yards
This Week: Carolina at Atlanta @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
That man was ready 😅 pic.twitter.com/QkscN8A7xn
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 24, 2022
— Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 23, 2022
Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers
Notes & Stats: 4 receptions, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns
This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Marquise toe tapping for the score! 🙌
📺: #SEAvsLAC is FOX pic.twitter.com/FM2xx7wEXN
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 23, 2022
Marquise up top for No. 2️⃣ today!
📺: #SEAvsLAC is FOX pic.twitter.com/63jMFvEX7i
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 23, 2022
Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: Sat, 17-35 at Cincinnati
Notes & Stats: Started at DL, 3 tackles (2 solo)
This Week: Atlanta vs. Carolina @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Minnesota vs. Arizona @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots
Last Week: L, 14-33 vs. Chicago
This Week: New England at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: W, 23-17 at Jacksonville
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a torn Achilles.
This Week: New York Giants at Seattle @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 7 tackles (2 solo)
This Week: Miami at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)
This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+
Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: W, 42-34 vs. New Orleans
This Week: Arizona at Minnesota @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: L, 23-44 vs. Kansas City
This Week: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: W, 35-17 vs. Atlanta
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry
This Week: Cincinnati at Cleveland @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
LET ‘EM EAT 🍽️#BudLightCelly | @budlight pic.twitter.com/gmMQ2P2WoQ
— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) October 23, 2022
Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots
Last Week: L, 14-33 vs. Chicago
Notes & Stats: 5 tackles (3 solo)
This Week: New England at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: L, 23-44 vs. Kansas City
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Tackle, 1 tackle
This Week: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints
Last Week: L, 34-42 at Arizona
Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: New Orleans vs. Las Vegas @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Brenden SchoolerDB—New England Patriots
Last Week: L, 14-33 vs. Chicago
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)
This Week: New England at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets
Notes & Stats: Inactive due to hip injury
This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+
Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans
Last Week: W, 19-10 vs. Indianapolis
This Week: Tennessee at Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 23-20 vs. Cleveland
Notes & Stats: 3-3 FG (100%), 55 Long, 2-2 PAT
This Week: Baltimore at Tampa Bay @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
Josh ThompsonS—Tennessee Titans
Last Week: W, 19-10 vs. Indianapolis
Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: Tennessee at Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh
Notes & Stats: Started at Center
This Week: Miami at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS