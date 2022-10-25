Longhorns in the NFL: Week Seven

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the third week of the season:

Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets

This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+

Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets

Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End

This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+

Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Minnesota vs. Arizona @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders

Last Week: W, 23-21 vs. Green Bay

Notes & Stats: Inactive

This Week: Washington at Indianapolis @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Cameron Dicker W—Philadelphia Eagles

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Notes & Stats: 1 punt, 46 avg., 46 long, 1 inside 20

This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 1 tackle (1 solo)

This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 23-20 vs. Cleveland

Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 2 receptions, 42 yards; 1 punt return, 46 yards, Long 46

This Week: Baltimore at Tampa Bay @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

DEVIN DUVERNAY ALERT Tune in to CBS! pic.twitter.com/P7aJSwfL09 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 23, 2022

Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: Sat, 10-19 at Tennessee

Notes & Stats: Inactive

This Week: Indianapolis vs. Washington @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions

Last Week: Sat, 6-24 at Dallas

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 9 tackles (4 solo), 1 tackle for loss

This Week: Detroit vs. Miami @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End, 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 pass deflection

This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers

Last Week: W, 21-3 vs. Tampa Bay

Notes & Stats: 15 carries, 118 yards, 60 Long; 2 receptions, 27 yards

This Week: Carolina at Atlanta @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

That man was ready 😅 pic.twitter.com/QkscN8A7xn — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) October 24, 2022

Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 37-23 at Los Angeles Chargers

Notes & Stats: 4 receptions, 67 yards, 2 touchdowns

This Week: Seattle vs. New York Giants @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Marquise toe tapping for the score! 🙌 📺: #SEAvsLAC is FOX pic.twitter.com/FM2xx7wEXN — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 23, 2022

Marquise up top for No. 2️⃣ today! 📺: #SEAvsLAC is FOX pic.twitter.com/63jMFvEX7i — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 23, 2022

Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Sat, 17-35 at Cincinnati

Notes & Stats: Started at DL, 3 tackles (2 solo)

This Week: Atlanta vs. Carolina @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Minnesota vs. Arizona @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots

Last Week: L, 14-33 vs. Chicago

This Week: New England at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: W, 23-17 at Jacksonville

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a torn Achilles.

This Week: New York Giants at Seattle @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 7 tackles (2 solo)

This Week: Miami at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)

This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+

Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: W, 42-34 vs. New Orleans

This Week: Arizona at Minnesota @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: L, 23-44 vs. Kansas City

This Week: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: W, 35-17 vs. Atlanta

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry

This Week: Cincinnati at Cleveland @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots

Last Week: L, 14-33 vs. Chicago

Notes & Stats: 5 tackles (3 solo)

This Week: New England at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: L, 23-44 vs. Kansas City

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Tackle, 1 tackle

This Week: San Francisco at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints

Last Week: L, 34-42 at Arizona

Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: New Orleans vs. Las Vegas @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Brenden Schooler DB—New England Patriots

Last Week: L, 14-33 vs. Chicago

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)

This Week: New England at New York Jets @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-16 vs. New York Jets

Notes & Stats: Inactive due to hip injury

This Week: Denver at Jacksonville at Wembley Stadium in London @ 8:30 am CT on ESPN+

Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans

Last Week: W, 19-10 vs. Indianapolis

This Week: Tennessee at Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 23-20 vs. Cleveland

Notes & Stats: 3-3 FG (100%), 55 Long, 2-2 PAT

This Week: Baltimore at Tampa Bay @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Josh Thompson S—Tennessee Titans

Last Week: W, 19-10 vs. Indianapolis

Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: Tennessee at Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 16-10 vs. Pittsburgh

Notes & Stats: Started at Center

This Week: Miami at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS