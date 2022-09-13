Longhorns in the NFL: Week One
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season began last week with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the opening week of the season, including a two touchdown day by Devin Duvernay:
Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle
This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle
Notes & Stats: 2 receptions, 52 yards
This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
OK, BECK!
📺: ESPN pic.twitter.com/56Gt6iJhxV
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 13, 2022
Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: W, 23-7 vs. Green Bay
This Week: Minnesota at Philadelphia @ 7:30 pm CT on ABC (Monday Night Football)
Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders
Last Week: W, 28-22 vs. Jacksonville
Notes & Stats: Started at Right Tackle
This Week: Washington at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver
Notes & Stats: 2 Punts, 50.5 avg., 54 Long
This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver
Notes & Stats: Started at free safety, 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble
This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 24-9 at New York Jets
Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 4 receptions, 54 yards, 2 touchdowns; 2 punt returns, 17 yards, 9 long
This Week: Baltimore vs. Miami @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
PLAYMAKER‼️
TOUCHDOWN @Dev_Duv5‼️
TUNE IN ON CBS. pic.twitter.com/BJZe4a7sMD
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022
A play in 2 parts pic.twitter.com/kn8OGneNdS
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022
Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: T, 20-20 (10) at Houston
Notes & Stats: Inactive
This Week: Indianapolis at Jacksonville @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions
Last Week: L, 35-38 vs. Philadelphia
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (6 solo)
This Week: Detroit vs. Washington @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)
This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers
Last Week: L, 26-24 vs. Cleveland
Notes & Stats: 2 carries, 5 yards, 4 long
This Week: Carolina at New York Giants @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver
Notes & Stats: 2 receptions, 22 yards
This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: L, 26-27 vs. New Orleans
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Lineman, 1 QB rush
This Week: Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:05 PM CT on FOX
Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: W, 23-7 at Green Bay
Notes & Stats: Started at WLB, game-high 14 tackles (9 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble
This Week: Minnesota at Philadelphia @ 7:30 pm CT on ABC (Monday Night Football)
Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: W, 21-20 at Tennessee
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles on Aug. 24.
This Week: New York Giants vs. Carolina @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 20-7 vs. New England
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, game-high 11 tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble
This Week: Miami at Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Let’s gooo @BlessedJones33 and @MelvinIngram‼️
📺: Watch #NEvsMIA is @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/HMPWFSFpeW
— Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 11, 2022
PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle
This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals
This Week: L, 21-44 vs. Kansas City
This Week: Arizona at Las Vegas @ 3:25 pm CT on CBS
Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: Sat, 10-19 at Chicago
This Week: San Francisco vs. Seattle @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: L, 20-23 (OT) vs. Pittsburgh
This Week: Cincinnati at Dallas @ 3:25 pm CT on CBS
Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots
Last Week: Sat, 7-20 at Miami
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Back, 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL
This Week: New England at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: Sat, 10-19 at Chicago
Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (2 solo)
This Week: San Francisco vs. Seattle @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints
Last Week: W, 27-26 at Atlanta
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.
This Week: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Brenden SchoolerDB—New England Patriots
Last Week: Sat, 7-20 at Miami
This Week: New England at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle
Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX
Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans
Last Week: L, 20-21 vs. New York Giants
Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End, 3 receptions, 19 yards
This Week: Tennessee at Buffalo @ 6:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 24-9 at New York Jets
Notes & Stats: 1-1 FG (100%), 3-3 PAT, 24 long
This Week: Baltimore vs. Miami @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
.@jtuck9 puts us on the board❗️ pic.twitter.com/k5Y7HJI8Ge
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022
Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 20-7 vs. New England
Notes & Stats: Started at Center, 1 fumble recovery
This Week: Miami at Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS