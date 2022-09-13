Longhorns in the NFL: Week One

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season began last week with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the opening week of the season, including a two touchdown day by Devin Duvernay:

Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle

This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle

Notes & Stats: 2 receptions, 52 yards

This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: W, 23-7 vs. Green Bay

This Week: Minnesota at Philadelphia @ 7:30 pm CT on ABC (Monday Night Football)

Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders

Last Week: W, 28-22 vs. Jacksonville

Notes & Stats: Started at Right Tackle

This Week: Washington at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver

Notes & Stats: 2 Punts, 50.5 avg., 54 Long

This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver

Notes & Stats: Started at free safety, 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 TFL, 1 forced fumble

This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 24-9 at New York Jets

Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 4 receptions, 54 yards, 2 touchdowns; 2 punt returns, 17 yards, 9 long

This Week: Baltimore vs. Miami @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

A play in 2 parts pic.twitter.com/kn8OGneNdS — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 11, 2022

Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: T, 20-20 (10) at Houston

Notes & Stats: Inactive

This Week: Indianapolis at Jacksonville @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions

Last Week: L, 35-38 vs. Philadelphia

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (6 solo)

This Week: Detroit vs. Washington @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)

This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers

Last Week: L, 26-24 vs. Cleveland

Notes & Stats: 2 carries, 5 yards, 4 long

This Week: Carolina at New York Giants @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 17-16 vs. Denver

Notes & Stats: 2 receptions, 22 yards

This Week: Seattle at San Francisco @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: L, 26-27 vs. New Orleans

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Lineman, 1 QB rush

This Week: Atlanta at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:05 PM CT on FOX

Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: W, 23-7 at Green Bay

Notes & Stats: Started at WLB, game-high 14 tackles (9 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 forced fumble

This Week: Minnesota at Philadelphia @ 7:30 pm CT on ABC (Monday Night Football)

Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: W, 21-20 at Tennessee

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve with a torn Achilles on Aug. 24.

This Week: New York Giants vs. Carolina @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 20-7 vs. New England

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, game-high 11 tackles (6 solo), 1 sack, 1 QB hurry, 1 pass deflection, 1 forced fumble

This Week: Miami at Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle

This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals

This Week: L, 21-44 vs. Kansas City

This Week: Arizona at Las Vegas @ 3:25 pm CT on CBS

Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Sat, 10-19 at Chicago

This Week: San Francisco vs. Seattle @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: L, 20-23 (OT) vs. Pittsburgh

This Week: Cincinnati at Dallas @ 3:25 pm CT on CBS

Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots

Last Week: Sat, 7-20 at Miami

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Back, 3 tackles (2 solo), 1 TFL

This Week: New England at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Sat, 10-19 at Chicago

Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (2 solo)

This Week: San Francisco vs. Seattle @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints

Last Week: W, 27-26 at Atlanta

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 31.

This Week: New Orleans vs. Tampa Bay @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Brenden Schooler DB—New England Patriots

Last Week: Sat, 7-20 at Miami

This Week: New England at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Seattle

Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: Denver vs. Houston @ 3:05 pm CT on FOX

Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans

Last Week: L, 20-21 vs. New York Giants

Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End, 3 receptions, 19 yards

This Week: Tennessee at Buffalo @ 6:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 24-9 at New York Jets

Notes & Stats: 1-1 FG (100%), 3-3 PAT, 24 long

This Week: Baltimore vs. Miami @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 20-7 vs. New England

Notes & Stats: Started at Center, 1 fumble recovery

This Week: Miami at Baltimore @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS