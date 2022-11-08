Longhorns in the NFL: Week Nine

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the third week of the season:

Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: W, 20-17 at Washington

Notes & Stats: 2 tackles

This Week: Minnesota at Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Malcolm Brown, RB—Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: Sat, 13-16 at Tampa Bay

Notes & Stats: 2 carries, 9 yards; 1 reception, 10 yards

This Week: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders

Last Week: Sat, 17-20 vs. Minnesota

This Week: Washington at Philadelphia @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Cameron DickerW—Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: W, 20-17 at Atlanta

Notes & Stats: 2-2 FG (100%), 37 Long, 2-2 PAT, GW 37-yard field goal

This Week: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona

Notes & Stats: 3 punts, 54 avg., 57 long, 1 inside 20

This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN

Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass deflection

This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN

Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 27-13 at New Orleans

Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 1 reception, 5 yards

This Week: Bye

Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: L, 3-26 at New England

Notes & Stats: Started at Quarterback, 15 completions, 103 passing yards, 23 long, 1 INT; 5 carries, 39 yards, 19 long

This Week: Indianapolis at Las Vegas @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions

Last Week: W, 15-9 vs. Green Bay

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass deflection

This Week: Detroit at Chicago @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End

This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN

D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers

Last Week: L, 21-42 at Cincinnati

Notes & Stats: Started at Running Back, 7 carries, 23 yards; 2 receptions, -2 yards

This Week: Carolina vs. Atlanta @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona

Notes & Stats: Inactive

This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN

Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Sat, 17-20 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Notes & Stats: Started at DL, 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery

This Week: Atlanta at Carolina @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: W, 20-17 at Washington

Notes & Stats: Started at Linebacker, 12 tackles (10 solo), 2 pass deflections

This Week: Minnesota at Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots

Last Week: W, 26-3 vs. Indianapolis

This Week: Bye

Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: Bye

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a torn Achilles.

This Week: New York Giants vs. Houston @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Marcus Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: Bye

This Week: New York Giants vs. Houston @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 35-32 at Chicago

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25 with a torn ACL.

This Week: Miami vs. Cleveland @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: L, 21-31 vs. Seattle

This Week: Arizona at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Bye

This Week: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: W, 42-21 vs. Carolina

This Week: Bye

Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots

Last Week: W, 26-3 vs. Indianapolis

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (3 solo)

This Week: Bye

Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: Bye

This Week: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints

Last Week: L, 13-27 vs. Baltimore

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Tackle, 2 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: New Orleans at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Brenden SchoolerDB—New England Patriots

Last Week: W, 26-3 vs. Indianapolis

Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (2 solo)

This Week: Bye

Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Bye

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a hip injury.

This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Sat, 17-20 at Kansas City

Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End

This Week: Tennessee vs. Denver @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Josh Thompson, S—Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Sat, 17-20 at Kansas City

This Week: Tennessee vs. Denver @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 27-13 at New Orleans

Notes & Stats: 2-2 FG (100%), 41 Long, 3-3 PAT

This Week: Bye

Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: W, 35-32 at Chicago

Notes & Stats: Started at Center

This Week: Miami vs. Cleveland @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS