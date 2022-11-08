Longhorns in the NFL: Week Nine
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the third week of the season:
Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: W, 20-17 at Washington
Notes & Stats: 2 tackles
This Week: Minnesota at Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Malcolm Brown, RB—Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: Sat, 13-16 at Tampa Bay
Notes & Stats: 2 carries, 9 yards; 1 reception, 10 yards
This Week: Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders
Last Week: Sat, 17-20 vs. Minnesota
This Week: Washington at Philadelphia @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Cameron Dicker—Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: W, 20-17 at Atlanta
Notes & Stats: 2-2 FG (100%), 37 Long, 2-2 PAT, GW 37-yard field goal
This Week: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona
Notes & Stats: 3 punts, 54 avg., 57 long, 1 inside 20
This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN
Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 pass deflection
This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN
Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 27-13 at New Orleans
Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 1 reception, 5 yards
This Week: Bye
Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: L, 3-26 at New England
Notes & Stats: Started at Quarterback, 15 completions, 103 passing yards, 23 long, 1 INT; 5 carries, 39 yards, 19 long
This Week: Indianapolis at Las Vegas @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions
Last Week: W, 15-9 vs. Green Bay
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 7 tackles (5 solo), 1 pass deflection
This Week: Detroit at Chicago @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End
This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN
D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers
Last Week: L, 21-42 at Cincinnati
Notes & Stats: Started at Running Back, 7 carries, 23 yards; 2 receptions, -2 yards
This Week: Carolina vs. Atlanta @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 31-21 at Arizona
Notes & Stats: Inactive
This Week: Seattle at Tampa Bay at Allianz Arena in Munich @ 8:30 am CT on NFLN
Ta’Quan Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: Sat, 17-20 vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Notes & Stats: Started at DL, 3 tackles (1 solo), 1 QB hurry, 1 fumble recovery
This Week: Atlanta at Carolina @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: W, 20-17 at Washington
Notes & Stats: Started at Linebacker, 12 tackles (10 solo), 2 pass deflections
This Week: Minnesota at Buffalo @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots
Last Week: W, 26-3 vs. Indianapolis
This Week: Bye
Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: Bye
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a torn Achilles.
This Week: New York Giants vs. Houston @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Marcus Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: Bye
This Week: New York Giants vs. Houston @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 35-32 at Chicago
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25 with a torn ACL.
This Week: Miami vs. Cleveland @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: L, 21-31 vs. Seattle
This Week: Arizona at Los Angeles Rams @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: Bye
This Week: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: W, 42-21 vs. Carolina
This Week: Bye
Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots
Last Week: W, 26-3 vs. Indianapolis
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (3 solo)
This Week: Bye
Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: Bye
This Week: San Francisco vs. Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints
Last Week: L, 13-27 vs. Baltimore
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Tackle, 2 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: New Orleans at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Brenden SchoolerDB—New England Patriots
Last Week: W, 26-3 vs. Indianapolis
Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (2 solo)
This Week: Bye
Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Bye
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a hip injury.
This Week: Denver at Tennessee @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Sat, 17-20 at Kansas City
Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End
This Week: Tennessee vs. Denver @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Josh Thompson, S—Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Sat, 17-20 at Kansas City
This Week: Tennessee vs. Denver @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 27-13 at New Orleans
Notes & Stats: 2-2 FG (100%), 41 Long, 3-3 PAT
This Week: Bye
Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: W, 35-32 at Chicago
Notes & Stats: Started at Center
This Week: Miami vs. Cleveland @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS