Longhorns in the NFL: Week 13
AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the third week of the season:
Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore
Notes & Stats: Started at Right Tackle
This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore
This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: W, 27-22 vs. New York Jets
This Week: Minnesota at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Malcolm Brown, RB—Los Angeles Rams
Last Week: L, 23-27 vs. Seattle
This Week: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)
Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders
Last Week: T, 20-20 at New York Giants
Notes & Stats: Started at Right Guard
This Week: Bye
Cameron DickerW—Los Angeles Chargers
Last Week: Sat, 20-27 at Las Vegas
Notes & Stats: 2-3 FG (67%), 37 Long, 2-2 PAT
This Week: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
thank you Dicker the kicker pic.twitter.com/m8EMmeGwcV
— Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 4, 2022
Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams
Notes & Stats: 2 punts, 57 avg., 62 long
This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 1 tackle (1 solo)
This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 10-9 vs. Denver
Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 6 receptions, 34 yards; 2 carries, 9 yards; 1 punt return, 3 yards; 3 kickoff returns, 62 yards
This Week: Baltimore at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts
Last Week: L, 19-54 at Dallas
This Week: Bye
DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions
Last Week: W, 40-14 vs. Jacksonville
Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 forced fumble
This Week: Detroit vs. Minnesota @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
.@OfficialShon_4 forced it and @AlexAnzalone34 recovered it!#JAXvsDET | 📺 FOX | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/i2WCXUecAE
— Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 4, 2022
Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End, 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 tackle for loss
This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Carolina at Seattle @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks
Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams
Notes & Stats: 1 reception, 17 yards
This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Ta’Quon Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons
Last Week: Sat, 16-19 vs. Pittsburgh
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21 with a knee injury.
This Week: Bye
Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings
Last Week: W, 27-22 vs. New York Jets
Notes & Stats: Started at Linebacker, 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 pass deflection
This Week: Minnesota at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots
Last Week: L, 10-24 vs. Buffalo
This Week: New England at Arizona @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: T, 20-20 vs. Washington
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a torn Achilles.
This Week: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Marcus Johnson, WR – New York Giants
Last Week: T, 20-20 vs. Washington
This Week: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX
Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Sat, 17-33 at San Francisco
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25 with a torn ACL.
This Week: Miami at Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)
PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore
Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals
Last Week: Bye
This Week: Arizona vs. New England @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: W, 33-17 vs. Miami
This Week: San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals
Last Week: W, 27-24 vs. Kansas City
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry
This Week: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots
Last Week: L, 10-24 vs. Buffalo
Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Back, 2 tackles (2 solo)
This Week: New England at Arizona @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers
Last Week: W, 33-17 vs. Miami
Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (1 solo)
This Week: San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX
Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints
Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Tampa Bay
Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (2 solo)
This Week: Bye
Brenden SchoolerDB—New England Patriots
Last Week: L, 10-24 vs. Buffalo
Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)
This Week: New England at Arizona @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)
Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos
Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a hip injury.
This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS
Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Sat, 10-35 at Philadelphia
Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End, 1 reception, 4 yards
This Week: Tennessee vs. Jacksonville @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Josh ThompsonS—Tennessee Titans
Last Week: Sat, 10-35 at Philadelphia
Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12 with a knee injury.
This Week: Tennessee vs. Jacksonville @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens
Last Week: W, 10-9 vs. Denver
Notes & Stats: 1-1 FG (100%), 26 long, 1-1 PAT
This Week: Baltimore at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS
A 26-yard field goal by @jtuck9 tied the game at 3-3 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/8VIZoj9zaG
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022
Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins
Last Week: Sat, 17-33 at San Francisco
Notes & Stats: Started at Center
This Week: Miami at Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)