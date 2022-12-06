Longhorns in the NFL: Week 13

AUSTIN, Texas – The 2022 season continued with more than two dozen former Texas Football players residing on NFL rosters. A look at what the Longhorns in the NFL did during the third week of the season:

Calvin Anderson, OT—Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore

Notes & Stats: Started at Right Tackle

This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

Andrew Beck, TE – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore

This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

Kris Boyd, DB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: W, 27-22 vs. New York Jets

This Week: Minnesota at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Malcolm Brown, RB—Los Angeles Rams

Last Week: L, 23-27 vs. Seattle

This Week: Los Angeles Rams vs. Las Vegas @ 7:15 pm CT on Prime Video (Thursday Night Football)

Samuel Cosmi, OL – Washington Commanders

Last Week: T, 20-20 at New York Giants

Notes & Stats: Started at Right Guard

This Week: Bye

Cameron Dicker W—Los Angeles Chargers

Last Week: Sat, 20-27 at Las Vegas

Notes & Stats: 2-3 FG (67%), 37 Long, 2-2 PAT

This Week: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

thank you Dicker the kicker pic.twitter.com/m8EMmeGwcV — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) December 4, 2022

Michael Dickson, P—Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Notes & Stats: 2 punts, 57 avg., 62 long

This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Quandre Diggs, DB – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 1 tackle (1 solo)

This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Devin Duvernay, WR – Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 10-9 vs. Denver

Notes & Stats: Started at Wide Receiver, 6 receptions, 34 yards; 2 carries, 9 yards; 1 punt return, 3 yards; 3 kickoff returns, 62 yards

This Week: Baltimore at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Sam Ehlinger, QB – Indianapolis Colts

Last Week: L, 19-54 at Dallas

This Week: Bye

DeShon Elliott, DB – Detroit Lions

Last Week: W, 40-14 vs. Jacksonville

Notes & Stats: Started at Safety, 6 tackles (3 solo), 1 forced fumble

This Week: Detroit vs. Minnesota @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Poona Ford, DT – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive End, 2 tackles (1 solo), 1 tackle for loss

This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

D’Onta Foreman, RB – Carolina Panthers

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Carolina at Seattle @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Marquise Goodwin, WR – Seattle Seahawks

Last Week: W, 27-23 at Los Angeles Rams

Notes & Stats: 1 reception, 17 yards

This Week: Seattle vs. Carolina @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Ta’Quon Graham, DL – Atlanta Falcons

Last Week: Sat, 16-19 vs. Pittsburgh

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Nov. 21 with a knee injury.

This Week: Bye

Jordan Hicks, LB – Minnesota Vikings

Last Week: W, 27-22 vs. New York Jets

Notes & Stats: Started at Linebacker, 6 tackles (4 solo), 1 pass deflection

This Week: Minnesota at Detroit @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Lil’Jordan Humphrey, WR – New England Patriots

Last Week: L, 10-24 vs. Buffalo

This Week: New England at Arizona @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Collin Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: T, 20-20 vs. Washington

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Aug. 24 with a torn Achilles.

This Week: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Marcus Johnson, WR – New York Giants

Last Week: T, 20-20 vs. Washington

This Week: New York Giants vs. Philadelphia @ 12:00 pm CT on FOX

Brandon Jones, DB – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Sat, 17-33 at San Francisco

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 25 with a torn ACL.

This Week: Miami at Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)

PJ Locke, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore

Notes & Stats: 2 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

Colt McCoy, QB – Arizona Cardinals

Last Week: Bye

This Week: Arizona vs. New England @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Charles Omenihu, DL – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: W, 33-17 vs. Miami

This Week: San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Joseph Ossai, DE – Cincinnati Bengals

Last Week: W, 27-24 vs. Kansas City

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo), 1 sack, 1 tackle for loss, 1 QB hurry

This Week: Cincinnati vs. Cleveland @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Adrian Phillips, DB – New England Patriots

Last Week: L, 10-24 vs. Buffalo

Notes & Stats: Started at Defensive Back, 2 tackles (2 solo)

This Week: New England at Arizona @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Hassan Ridgeway, DT – San Francisco 49ers

Last Week: W, 33-17 vs. Miami

Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (1 solo)

This Week: San Francisco vs. Tampa Bay @ 3:25 pm CT on FOX

Malcolm Roach, DL – New Orleans Saints

Last Week: Sat, 16-17 at Tampa Bay

Notes & Stats: 3 tackles (2 solo)

This Week: Bye

Brenden Schooler DB—New England Patriots

Last Week: L, 10-24 vs. Buffalo

Notes & Stats: 1 tackle (1 solo)

This Week: New England at Arizona @ 7:15 pm CT on ESPN (Monday Night Football)

Caden Sterns, DB – Denver Broncos

Last Week: Sat, 9-10 at Baltimore

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Oct. 28 with a hip injury.

This Week: Denver vs. Kansas City @ 3:05 pm CT on CBS

Geoff Swaim, TE – Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Sat, 10-35 at Philadelphia

Notes & Stats: Started at Tight End, 1 reception, 4 yards

This Week: Tennessee vs. Jacksonville @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Josh Thompson S—Tennessee Titans

Last Week: Sat, 10-35 at Philadelphia

Notes & Stats: Placed on injured reserve on Nov. 12 with a knee injury.

This Week: Tennessee vs. Jacksonville @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

Justin Tucker, K—Baltimore Ravens

Last Week: W, 10-9 vs. Denver

Notes & Stats: 1-1 FG (100%), 26 long, 1-1 PAT

This Week: Baltimore at Pittsburgh @ 12:00 pm CT on CBS

A 26-yard field goal by @jtuck9 tied the game at 3-3 in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/8VIZoj9zaG — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 4, 2022

Connor Williams, OL – Miami Dolphins

Last Week: Sat, 17-33 at San Francisco

Notes & Stats: Started at Center

This Week: Miami at Los Angeles Chargers @ 7:20 pm CT on NBC (Sunday Night Football)