Longhorns Daily News: Texas volleyball takes on San Diego in NCAA Tournament Final Four

It’s a big day for the Texas Longhorns, as the school’s volleyball team prepares to face San Diego in the NCAA Tournament Final Four. It’s been a hell of a year for Texas’ volleyball squad to say the least. Sneakers meet gym floor this afternoon, with tipoff at 6pm Central.

Here’s everything else you need to know:

WHAT THEY’RE SAYING ABOUT THE LONGHORNS

Austin American-Statesman: Ka’aha’aina-Torres looks for Texas title instead of Accolades in Omaha

Austin American-Statesman: Golden: Texas volleyball’s Eggleston seeks Storybook ending

247Sports: The Insider: Who’s stepping up for Texas in Alamo Bowl practice

247Sports: Morning Brew: The latest on Texas basketball Coach Chris Beard’s indefinite suspension

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Bijan Robinson named unanimous All-American, recruiting updates, and previewing the state Championships

Inside Texas: On Texas Football: Arch Manning, recruiting updates, and Texas volleyball in the Final Four

Inside Texas: Drama-free December Highlights job well-done by Sarkisian

ICYMI IN BURNT ORANGE NATION

Texas Longhorns in the NFL: Seahawks WR Marquise Goodwin reemerges from veteran obscurity

Longhorn Republic Podcast: How will Texas close the 2023 recruiting cycle?

RECRUITING ROUNDUP

247Sports: 12 prospects who could see their stock rise at the Texas state championships

247Sports: Signing Day 2022: Top uncommitted recruits and where they’re leaning

247Sports: UIL State Championship live updates and game thread

Inside Texas: Five best fits in Texas’ 2023 class

Inside Texas: The close to a recruiting cycle is vitally important

BIG 12 BREAKDOWN

Dallas Morning News: Texas, Baylor basketball play in Dallas this weekend. Here’s what you need to know

Viva the Matadors: Cause for concern after two tough games, Aimaq transfer

The Smoking Musket: West Virginia’s ‘Big Three’ among the best in the country

WHAT WE’RE READING

SB Nation: 19 NFL draft prospects you should watch during the Bowl season

SB Nation: What Falcons fans can expect from Desmond Ridder in his first NFL start

SB Nation: How to prepare for a cold weather game, featuring the Miami Dolphins

