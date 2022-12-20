Longhorn Nation should savor greats with the character of Logan Eggleston and Bijan Robinson

— Texas is saying good-bye to two greats at the same time: National player of the year, three-time Big 12 Player of the Year and newly minted Texas volleyball national Champion Logan Eggleston and UT’s No. 4 all-time career rushing leaders Bijan Robinson.

Longhorn Nation should savor the memories, because greats with the character of those two don’t come along very often.

At Robinson’s press conference on Monday, announcing he’ll skip UT’s Alamo Bowl game against Washington and forego remaining Eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL Draft, Robinson said he never thought of transferring, because “I love this place. I bleed burnt orange. I always want to come back to support the team – support all the teams.”

Robinson recounted Earl Campbell having him over to Campbell’s house as a freshman and telling Robinson he would be “the next great one” at Texas and then how Campbell reminded Robinson of that conversation after UT’s win over Baylor in this year’s regular-season finale.

Robinson was asked how he wants to be remembered by Texas fans?

“I know everybody knows me as the positive guy, the smiley guy,” Robinson said. “But that’s really just who I am as a person. In the future, that’s what I want to be known as – the guy who always put a smile on your face, no matter what the situation was.”

You’re like, yeah, OK, Bijan, you putting some mustardson on that?

A couple minutes later, Robinson was asked what he’ll remember most about all the things he accomplished at Texas?

“That I tried to just be the guy that always put a smile on their face,” Robinson said. “The cool thing is like every time I talk to a fan or supporter, they’re always smiling back at me. Just a huge smile that I see. I’m always smiling at them, too. But you can just see like a change in their attitude.