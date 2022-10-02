LONGBOW GOLF CLUB ACQUIRED BY THOMPSON GOLF GROUP

Scottsdale, Ariz. – Longbow Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. has been acquired by Gilbert, Ariz.-based Thompson Golf Group from Phoenix, Ariz.-based Longbow Golf Club Associates. With the addition of Longbow Golf Club, Thompson Golf Group is now the owner/operator of four daily-fee golf clubs, including Power Ranch Golf Club in Gilbert; Dove Valley Ranch Golf Club in Cave Creek, Ariz.; and Geneva Golf Club in Alexandria, Minn. Thompson also manages Sunland Springs Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz. Ryan Thompson is the Managing Partner of the Thompson Golf Group, which was founded in 2000.

“We are very excited about the addition of Longbow Golf Club to the portfolio. Longbow Golf Club has long been known for its excellent playing surfaces, amazing hospitality as well as its involvement and advancement in all levels of the game of golf,” said Managing Partner of Thompson Golf Group, Ryan Thompson. “My team and I look forward to continuing these traditions, forging new ones, and welcoming all Longbow Golf Club customers to the Thompson Golf Group. I am also looking forward to building our relationship with Troon and offering our customers all that Troon and Thompson Golf bring to the game.”

Longbow Golf Club will continue to be a Troon-affiliated facility, with the leading golf management company supporting sales and marketing efforts, and will continue to participate in the industry-leading Troon Card program, as well as the popular Troon Rewards and Troon Advantage programs . In addition, as part of a joint strategy, Troon will also identify advertising and marketing opportunities through the Troon Media Network, targeting Golfers including Troon Magazine and Troon’s digital and email marketing platforms.

“Congratulations to Thompson Golf Group on this exciting addition to their family of clubs,” said Troon Executive Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing Kris Strauss. “Longbow Golf Club has long been a favorite of Residents and visitors alike, as well as an outstanding host venue for junior, collegiate, amateur and professional golf events. We look forward to supporting the ‘next chapter’ in the successful and renowned history of Longbow Golf Club.”

Open since 1997 and built by the McDonnell Douglas Aircraft company, the name Longbow Golf Club was inspired by the image of the medieval archer, a tradition which is a metaphor for greater distance and accuracy. The name also was adopted as the name of the Apache Longbow helicopter, manufactured by McDonnell Douglas in the plant later purchased by The Boeing Company across the street from Longbow Business Park and Golf Club.

Longbow Golf Club is the centerpiece of Longbow Business Park, a 330-acre mixed-use land project, being developed by Phoenix-based Daedalus Real Estate Advisors that incorporates office, light industrial, retail, hotel and residential uses surrounded by desert vegetation. Longbow Golf Club features an 18-hole golf course, a large practice facility, private and group instruction facilities, a contemporary clubhouse with a spacious outdoor event patio and The Grille at Longbow Golf Club restaurant and bar. A huge supporter of the Arizona golf community for the past 20 years, Longbow Golf Club hosts the Fisher Bryan Golf Academy year round, plus the First Tee-Phoenix, as well as tournaments for the Junior Golf Association of Arizona, American Junior Golf Association, Arizona Golf Association, NCAA, USGA, and LPGA. The club has also sponsored multiple junior, collegiate, amateur and professional golf events, plus charity and community outings.

Led by General Manager Bob McNichols, Longbow Golf Club Associates purchased the existing golf club from the Boeing Company in 2001. McNichols commissioned original course architect Ken Kavanaugh to lead a total course renovation and expansion, which was completed in 2003. Kavanaugh’s second edition of Longbow Golf Club exceeded the length, design and playability of “The Old Course.” It has since earned the Reputation as “The Essence of Arizona Golf.”

“A heartfelt thank you goes out to the ‘friends of Longbow Golf Club’ including the thousands of golfers, many talented competitors, employees, vendors and suppliers who I’ve had the pleasure of working with over the years,” said McNichols. “I take great pride in what we’ve accomplished here at Longbow Golf Club. From the rankings, awards, tournaments, and educational programs, to our growing the game initiatives, we’ve made a difference and have a lot to celebrate. We all welcome the new ownership, Thompson Golf Group, to Longbow Golf Club.”

For more information on Longbow Golf Club, visit www.longbowgolf.com or call 480-807-5400. For more information on the Thompson Golf Group, visit www.thompsongolfgroup.com.

About Longbow Business Park and Golf Club

Longbow Business Park and Golf Club is a 330-acre, mixed-use development, being developed by Daedalus Real Estate Advisors, that incorporates office, light industrial, retail, hotel and residential uses surrounded by desert vegetation, a main street transportation design and features the award-winning Longbow Golf Club. Longbow Golf Club was originally designed by Ken Kavanaugh in 1997. Daedalus commissioned Kavanaugh to execute a complete redesign of the golf course creating a complete refresh layout, completed in 2003. The clubhouse and patio at Longbow Golf Club were recently honored as a “Top 50 Clubhouse in the US” and a “Top 10 Golf Club Patio in the US” by Club + Resort Business Magazine.

Media Contacts:

Shawn Lasher

Thompson Golf Group

480.488.1455

[email protected]

Nick Ciaglia

Longbow Golf Club

480.807.5400

[email protected]

Rob Myers

Troon

480.477.0506

[email protected]