‘Long Night of Literature’ reaches Delhi with Writers from Europe

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Bringing together the diverse literary cultures of Europe in a unique ‘speed-dating’ format, the ‘Long Night of Literature’ has arrived in Delhi.

Organized by several European cultural institutions as a Collaborative project, the ‘Long Night of Literature’ will be held at the Instituto Cervantes here on 23 September with the participation of Writers and litterateurs from 11 European countries.

Authors from other countries including Finland, Austria, France, Germany, Hungary, Portugal, Switzerland and Spain will participate in the current edition, the organizers said in a statement.

The literary event was last organized directly in 2019. It was conducted last year through digital medium.

Anja Riedberger, Director of Information Services, South Asia, Goethe-Institute, told PTI, “We are very pleased that the ‘Long Night of Literature’ will be organized live this year. It creates a unique atmosphere when writers from many countries come together for an evening to read their works and interact with the readers.

“This format allows for a close exchange and a variety of conversations and discussions,” Riedberger said. Talking directly to the Writers provides a different experience for the audience.

Antti Tuommen (Finland), Robert Prosser (Austria), Martin Le Koz (France), Krisha Kops (Germany), Peter Sjuks (Hungary), Dora Nunes Gago (Portugal), Mercedes Cébrien (Spain), Max Loeb (Switzerland) ) and others will participate.

Apart from the above authors, works by authors from Estonia, Czech Republic, Ireland will also be presented.