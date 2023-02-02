Long Island vs. Merrimack prediction, odds: 2023 college basketball picks, Feb. 2 best bets from proven model

The Long Island University Sharks (3-19) travel to play the Merrimack Warriors (7-16) in a NEC Matchup on Thursday. The Sharks have struggled massively, dropping nine of their last 10 games. It’s Jan. 28, St. Francis (BKN) beat LIU 71-59. Meanwhile, Merrimack had its two-game win streak halted. On Saturday, Fairleigh Dickinson topped the Warriors 78-71.

Tipoff from Hammel Court in North Andover is set for 5 pm ET. The Warriors are 12-point favorites in the latest Long Island vs. Merrimack odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 130. Before locking in any Merrimack vs. Long Island picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine’s proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 13 of the season 50-29 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,200 for $100 players.

Now, the model has set its sights on Merrimack vs. Long Island and just locked in its Picks and CBB predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for LIU vs. Merrimack:

Long Island vs. Merrimack spread: Warriors -12

Long Island vs. Merrimack over/under: 130 points

Long Island vs. Merrimack money line: Warriors -800, Sharks +550

LIU: Sharks are 2-6 ATS in their last eight games following a straight-up loss

MW: Warriors are 5-0 ATS in their last five games following an ATS loss

Featured Game | Merrimack Warriors vs. LIU Sharks

Why Merrimack can cover



Senior forward Jordan Minor is making a consistent impact in the frontcourt. Minor has the strength and power to finish through contact in the lane while being a force on the glass. The Massachusetts native plays downhill and takes efficient looks. Minor is averaging 16.6 points, 8.6 rebounds and shoots 53% from the field. It’s Jan. 28, they finished with 15 points and 11 boards.

Senior forward Ziggy Reid has quickness to beat his man off the dribble. Reid gets into the lane and likes to put pressure on the defense. The Maryland native logs 12.2 points and 3.9 rebounds per contest. He’s scored at least 15 points in eight games so far. He finished with 16 points and went 6-of-10 in his last game.

Why LIU can cover

Sophomore guard Marko Maletic is a floor-spacing Sharpshooter on the perimeter. Maletic knows how to move well without the ball and excels as a catch-and-shoot threat. The Ontario native leads the team in scoring (16.8) and 3-point percentage (40.4%). He’s made at least four 3-pointers in seven games. It’s Jan. 14, Maletic totaled 20 points and shot 5-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Andre Washington is a shifty ball handler in the backcourt. Washington has good foot speed and quickness to get past his defender and get into the lane. The New York native averages 12.4 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. It’s Jan. 26, they racked up 15 points and went 3 of 6 from deep.

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 131 combined points. The model also says one side of the spread hits in almost 60% of simulations.

