It was a long day for the Edwardsville girls golf team on Saturday.

It was also a day of elevated scores for the Tigers at Eagle Springs Golf Course in St. Louis for the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge.

Edwardsville fired a 327 and lost on a fifth-score playoff to finish second among the four Illinois teams and fourth in the eight-team field on a day that lasted six-and-a-half hours with a 7 am start.

“We tied O’Fallon and lost on the fifth score, but a 327 is not what we’re going for usually. It isn’t a terrible score, but there were definitely elevated scores for the girls today. The course was hard … because it wasn’t in very good shape,” EHS Coach Libby Koonce said.

The tournament Featured four of the top teams from the metro-east and four teams from St. Louis. The top two scores from each team were used to determine the Winner of the Illinois-Missouri River Challenge with Illinois winning with its top eight scores adding up to 638. Missouri had 650.

Team Illinois counted scores from Edwardsville’s Nicole Johnson (74) and Rachel Johnson (77), O’Fallon’s Reagan Martin (76) and Shaylee Ficken (81), Triad’s Emma Hill (80) and Layla Moore (98) and Waterloo’s Reese Kite ( 72) and Calli Smith (80).

Team Missouri counted scores from Visitation’s Avery McLaughlin (75) and Kendall Stone (80), Lindbergh’s Reese Reinhardt (80) and Milla Snowert (97), Marquette’s Peyton Cusick (80) and Audrey Binsbacher (88) and St. Joseph’s KC Lenox ( 73) and Isabella Buckley (77).

“We have won this the last four or five years in a row,” Koonce said. “(O’Fallon coach) Chris Eddy is in charge of filling in the Illinois teams. He Picks the teams based on what the top one or two individuals can do. They strategize and plan ahead for this tournament.”

Nicole Johnson finished third overall, finishing behind Waterloo’s Kite by two strokes and St. Joseph’s Lenox by one stroke. Johnson, who has won six of eight tournaments this season, finished second to Kite by four strokes at the Metro-East Shootout on Aug. 23 at Far Oaks Golf Club in Caseyville.

Saturday was one of the few rounds over par for Johnson this season.

“It’s funny to say a 2-over is a disappointing score for anybody, but she was very disappointed. She was frustrated,” Koonce said.

Edwardsville’s Rachel Johnson tied for sixth place with St. Joseph’s Buckley.

“All things considered, Rachel’s score of 77 was solid,” Koonce said.

Overall, six-time Defending Missouri state Champion St. Joseph’s fired a 318, followed by Visitation with 322, O’Fallon with 327, Edwardsville with 327, Marquette (Mo.) with 355, Waterloo with 356, Triad with 381 and Lindbergh with 386.

Along with the Johnson sisters, EHS counted Alayna Garman’s 87 and Ali Geminn’s 89.

O’Fallon was the top team from Illinois, winning the fifth-score tiebreaker against EHS. The Panthers counted one of the 85s from either Ava Pace or Valerie Meinkoth, compared to the Tigers with a 97 from Reese Gupchup.

The Tigers will host the Panthers on Tuesday at Oak Brook Golf Club.