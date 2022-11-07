Long Beach State Women’s Soccer Falls Into Big West Championship – The562.org

The562’s coverage of Long Beach State athletics for the 2022-23 season is sponsored by Marilyn Bohl.

An impressive season for Long Beach State Women’s soccer came to a disappointing end on Sunday in the Big West Conference Tournament Championship game with a 3-0 loss to UC Irvine.

The Beach (8-7-6) led the conference in virtually all Offensive stats this season but couldn’t find the back of the net against the Anteaters, who scored on set pieces.

UCI scored on a deflected corner kick in the eighth minute, and another corner kick in the 35th minute. Seven minutes later, Autumn Thompkins skipped one in the near post from a long throw.

Long Beach had a few good chances in the second half with a pair of shots on goal from Elysia Laramie and Alyssa Reyes, but nothing came to fruition. This is the second consecutive conference title for UCI.

The Beach finishes their season as the conference’s leading offense with their 106 total points ranking as the fourth most in program history. The 38 goals this year is tied for fourth most in a single season in program history. They also tied the longest unbeaten streak with eight consecutive matches going from September 18 through October 20.