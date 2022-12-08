Long Beach Poly vs. Wilson, Girls’ Soccer – The562.org

The562’s soccer coverage for the 2022-23 school year is sponsored by Beach Futbol Club.

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Wilson Athletics is sponsored by Joel Bitonio, Class of 2009.

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is Sponsored by Poly alum Jayon Brown and PlayFair Sports Management.

The562’s coverage of Long Beach Poly athletics in the 2022-23 school year is Sponsored by JuJu Smith-Schuster and the JuJu Foundation.

The Moore League girls’ soccer schedule has started this week and the marquee game of the week is Tonight as Long Beach Poly visits Wilson. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm

The Moore League girls’ soccer schedule has started this week and the marquee game of the week is Tonight as Long Beach Poly visits Wilson. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 pm

This game has been a heated rivalry for years because of the players’ familiarity and the fact that both programs have won their fair share of league titles.

Wilson has won three of the last six league titles and returns a handful of impact players led by goalkeeper Oliver Herrera.

“We need a lot of team bonding to make sure they all feel welcome and we’re all one team,” Herrera said of the upperclassman. “That Chemistry is one of the most important aspects of soccer.”

After making history with three consecutive league Champions from 2014-2016, Poly has watched as Wilson and Millikan win three titles each over the last six years.

The Jackrabbits’ senior class is strong, and packed with college-ready talent including Jackson State signee Kyla Gomez, who will be one of the top two scoring threats for Poly alongside Misha Hebert.

“Our attacking is going to be very strong and our defense is locked down,” said Gomez. “I feel like this year we have everything we need, all the pieces we need. As long as we stay disciplined and work together, we should do very well.”

Come back for LIVE SCORE updates tonight.