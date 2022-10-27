Lonely? Here’s How You Can Make Friends in CNY

Considering much of CNY is typically rural, it can be hard to meet new friends. But when technology rules our lives, how do you meet new people outside of social media, online video games, and dating apps?

Whether most of your college friends have moved away, you’ve moved, or you’re just looking to meet some new people, there are a few options around Central New York.

This is where the importance of “third places” is essential. A “third place” is a place that isn’t home and isn’t your place of work. But sometimes this isn’t easy. I can’t be the only one who’s gone to a bar to have some fun but then just end up sitting on my phone the whole time.

Reddit user u/eatingclubgirl suggests the Syracuse Eating Club as a way to meet people:

“Syracuse Eating Club is a great way to meet people. we host at least 2 foodie events a month at local restaurants and venues. Things like dinners, brunch, wine pairings, etc. I’m 25F myself and started this organization a few years ago Please feel free to DM me with any questions. We are on Instagram, Facebook Group, and here is our website: www.TheEatingClub.co We’re doing a brunch this Sunday if you wanna join!”

Of course, there are plenty of breweries/taprooms in the area to try as well. Woodland Brewery is a good place to try, and if you have kids but can’t find a babysitter, Woodland Brewery features a family-friendly atmosphere.

Another option in Syracuse is “Nectar Espresso Bar & Vintages” where every Thursday they have Knitting and crochet, and you can enjoy drinks and baked goods while you do it if that’s your kind of thing.

If Dungeons & Dragons or other role-playing games are more your style, “Legacy Gaming Company” in Syracuse has regular events. “From the Vault” in Liverpool is also a great option.

If you want something a bit closer to Utica, there are adult kickball and volleyball available. “Adirondack Sports Complex” also offers adult soccer leagues throughout the year.

Of course, Reddit and Facebook are great places to look for a good third place. Even if you are looking for a way to connect with people unplugged, they can be a great resource to find places to do so.

