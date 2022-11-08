Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship Tickets Now On-Sale

PURCHASE HERE

CANYON, Texas – Single-session passes for the 2022 Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship are now available through the West Texas A&M Athletic Ticket Office and TicketReturn. Single-session passes are $5 for adults and free for children under 3-years-old and for university students with valid school ID (any institution).

The LSC Championship will be held November 10-11-12 on the campus of West Texas A&M at the WTAMU Fieldhouse “The Box” in Canyon, Texas. The single-elimination tournament consists of four first-round matches on Thursday, followed by two semifinal games on Friday evening and the Championship match on Saturday at 4 pm

Action starts on Thursday at 12 pm with No. 3 Texas A&M International against No. 6 St. Mary’s followed by No. 2 DBU versus No. 7 UAFS at 2:30 pm No. 4 UT Tyler meets No. 5 Texas A&M-Kingsville at 5 pm, while No. 1 West Texas A&M faces No. 8 Angelo State in the 7:30 pm match.

For questions and additional assistance, contact the WT Ticket Office at [email protected] or (806) 651-1400.

Lone Star Conference Volleyball Championship at Canyon, Texas (November 10-11-12, 2022)

Thursday, November 10

Session 1: 12 pm: Well. 3 Texas A&M International vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s

Session 1: 2:30 pm: Well. 2 DBU vs No. 7 UAFS

Session 2: 5 p.m.: Well. 4 UT Tyler vs. No. 5 Texas A&M-Kingsville

Session 2: 7:30 pm: Well. 1 West Texas A&M vs. No. 8 Angelo State

Friday, November 11

Session 3: 5 pm: 12 pm Winner vs 2:30 pm Winner

Session 3: 7:30 pm: 5 pm Winner vs 7:30 pm Winner

Saturday, November 12

Session 4: Championship Game, 4 p.m