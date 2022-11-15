Lone Star College’s online campus exceeds enrollment goal for first semester

With 3,643 students enrolled in the first semester for its new online campus, Lone Star College officials are pleased with enrollment for the online option.

“We were hoping for around 2,500 students so we exceeded our initial goal for enrollment,” said Seelpa Keshvala, executive vice chancellor and CEO of Lone Star College Online. “We know that part of our increase projection, in terms of enrollment, was attributed to our faculty.”

Lone Star College has been offering online classes for several years, but they were piecemeal across the system’s multiple campuses.

Students could still get an online degree, but an Adviser would have to piece the program together from the online classes offered across the system. The Pandemic helped speed up the process of creating an online campus after classes moved online in 2020.

“We have the largest online enrollment of any standalone community college in the country,” Chancellor Stephen Head said in November of 2020.

Faculty who are not part of the online campus continue to offer online classes.

With the new campus, LSC created a streamlined approach to getting an online degree. All the new campus needed was Faculty dedicated specifically to online instruction.

Before the online campus launched, the college sought out 40 existing system Faculty who would work solely with online students to create a more structured program. Now, the online campus offers 36 programs including associate degrees, certification programs, and fast track programs.

“All we really did was add the Faculty component, and then we’ve added a few more Advisers to the team,” Keshvala said. “Our intention has always been to be a relatively lean structure where we are a standalone campus, but at the same time still providing that system support function.”

Next fall semester the online campus will be adding five more associate degrees that can be completed through the new campus. But expanding the program will be slow and steady, Keshvala said.

“We want to grow and we want to expand but in a way that makes good strategic sense so that we’re not necessarily competing against other campuses in our system but that naturally lend themselves to a fully online program,” Keshvala said. “We have a lot of out-of-district students, we have out-of-state students, we are capturing international students through this online option, so we’re looking to definitely grow our programming every academic year.”

Kimberly Becerra, 42, just started classes through LSC Online this semester. She is working on an associate’s degree in business management and wants to work in human resources. This is her first time going to college and she needed a program that was flexible enough to fit her schedule because she also homeschools her 12-year-old daughter.

“Online I just never thought was possible,” Becerra said. “You’ve heard of maybe taking one or two classes here and there. I didn’t know I could get my whole degree online. It was amazing.”

As her daughter gets older, Becerra said she was looking for a career. She chose human resources because she’s always been a people person. The structure of LSC Online gave her the opportunity to take classes at home while still teaching her daughter, and they live within the college system’s network.

Becerra has known about the college for a while and had heard that it has a good reputation. When her 18-year-old daughter was looking for a school to attend and was looking at Lone Star, Becerra decided to enroll as well. Her professors have made the experience enjoyable while still a challenge.

“My professors have all been extremely helpful, they are very encouraging,” she said. “You’d think with it being online it would be difficult to communicate. How am I going to learn this? How am I going to understand this? But they are very responsive, they are very encouraging, they’ve been very on top of things.”

The college system and the online campus staff have helped her stay on top of her schoolwork while still being able to do what she needs to do at home. She encourages others who are thinking of going back to school to take the chance.

“I can’t say enough great things about it, to be honest,” Becerra said.