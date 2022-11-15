Lone Star College’s online campus exceeds enrollment goal for first semester
With 3,643 students enrolled in the first semester for its new online campus, Lone Star College officials are pleased with enrollment for the online option.
“We were hoping for around 2,500 students so we exceeded our initial goal for enrollment,” said Seelpa Keshvala, executive vice chancellor and CEO of Lone Star College Online. “We know that part of our increase projection, in terms of enrollment, was attributed to our faculty.”