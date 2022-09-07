Lone commenter on EVSC budget asks about golf course maintenance

EVANSVILLE − Only one person commented on the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corp.’s proposed $289 million budget for 2023 during a public hearing at Tuesday’s school board meeting.

The proposed budget is a $7.7 million increase over 2022. It includes $289,332,786 in expenditures and $263,489,017 in anticipated revenues and covers the calendar year 2023. The board will vote on the budget at its next meeting Sept. 19.

The budget’s increase covers the second year of the two-year contracts negotiated with the Evansville Teachers Association and other employees and amounts to an approximately 4 percent raise.

Evansville attorney Charlie Berger questioned what he said was a lack of specificity in the 23-page budget posted on the EVSC website. He has called for the EVSC to be more transparent on its budget and other matters in recent years.

