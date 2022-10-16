London Literature Festival Returns to the Southbank — London x London

Love This? Save and Share!

The Southbank’s much-loved London Literature Festival is back from the 20th-30th October 2022. Here’s what you need to know.

So, What Exactly is The London Literature Festival All About?

Well basically a bunch of the world’s literary figures, or other important people who happen to have written books pop into town and give talks.

There’s stuff on important questions about literature, like why it matters, and how to write good (this was a deliberate joke – don’t stamp on our heads).

There are also Poetry readings, and (of course) plenty of talks about books themselves.

The event program for this thing is as thick as a Russian novel.

Festival Highlights

Greta Thumburg

Credit: Kim Jakobsen Thu

This year Greta Thumburg is the main draw. She Headlines alongside the launch of The Climate Bookher new release co-authored with a team of experts on climate change.

They’ll also be joining her on stage to talk about the book

Rob Delaney

American comedian, actor and writer Rob Delany will also grace the stage to talk about his new memoir A Heart That Matters. And the celeb names don’t stop there.

And a Whole Host of Celeb Names

Credit: Megan Cullen

Nick Cave, Minnie Driver, Malorie Blackman and Travis Alabanza will also be there to speak about Memoirs of their own.

Oh and Graham Norton talking about his new book and sharing stories from his life.

Booker Prize and Beyond

The London Literature Festival is also hosting the first public event with the 2022 Booker Prize winner. The Winner isn’t announced yet (we’re hoping for The Trees). It gets announced just a few days before the festival.

We’re particularly excited about the symposiums platforming underrepresented talents with live readings from some of the most exciting new talent on the literature scene.

There’s also a whole heap of events for the younguns including climate change-themed Poetry workshops and some story time.

London Literature Festival: Practical Tips for Visiting

When

The festival is taking place between the 20th and 30th of October.

Where

The Southbank Centre. Full address: Southbank Centre, Belvedere Road, London SE1 8XX

Tickets

You can get your tickets and more online here. Most of the events are priced at about £10, but the bigger name stuff can reach £35. Some of the events are free.

London Literature Festival: Map