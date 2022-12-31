London-based artist Frank Canvas launches his first series, “Socially Awkward Elephant” with simultaneous exhibitions in London and Villars-Sur-Ollon, Switzerland.

LONDON, December 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A relatively unknown artist until very recently, Canvas has already begun to cause a stir in the art world, attracting attention from many of the big galleries in London.

“Shoelaces” by Frank Canvas

Working under the alias Frank Canvas, the artist has galleries scrambling for his signature before his notoriety reaches unattainable levels. Even at this stage of his burgeoning career, Canvas has already been Featured in two exhibitions, firstly at one of London’s fastest growing galleries, Quantus GallerySpitalfields, alongside a second at Grove Gallery in Villars-Sur-Ollon, Switzerland. The Swiss skiing resort, known for its opulence, attracts high-end clientele such as Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall, as well as wealthy visitors with a penchant for artwork. For Frank Canvas to feature prominently in locations such as these, the solid foundations have been laid to springboard him to the next stage in his career.

“Socially Awkward Elephant” follows a classic Penguin Book cover design, made famous by artists such as Harland Miller and the Connor brothers. Using comical and witty meme-like statements the artist brings the nostalgic style to a wide contemporary audience. The Frank Canvas pieces use stunning colors applied with intricate layered brushwork of Acrylic on Canvas with a resin finish. The mix of classic and modern means the art wouldn’t look out of place in any home.

Initial reports suggest that most of Canvas’ work has already been snapped up, as art collectors and investors see this phase as the start of a long and illustrious career. The ability to acquire an original piece of Canvas’ work at the current price is believed to be a bargain when it is considered where he could be in ten years’ time. While this is clearly speculative, market prices are in fact determined by demand, and there is no doubt that there is serious interest from the market at the moment, so the signs are good for Frank Canvas.

Following the success of series one, the highly anticipated second series is due out at the end of January 2023. For further information on Frank Canvas and his artwork please visit www.frankcanvas.com.

