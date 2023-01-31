Lompoc school among three SB County campuses selected for state arts education award | Education
The award demonstrates a school’s exemplary commitment to providing adequate resources and funding for arts education.
Two additional schools in the county, including Cold Spring Elementary and Franklin Elementary in Santa Barbara, were also named, per an announcement released by the California Department of Education.
Lisa André covers lifestyle and local news for Santa Ynez Valley News and Lompoc Record, Editions of the Santa Maria Times.
