lohud boys soccer player of the week Reader poll

Get your thumbs ready.

The player of the week poll is back and we’ll highlight some of the best performances of the week. Please take a moment to evaluate what each finalist accomplished, then vote for the athlete you believe is most deserving of a special shoutout. The poll closes at 2 pm on Tuesday and the Winner will be celebrated on our social media accounts.

Choose wisely.

Rhaymani Alexander, White Plains

The senior forward opened the season with a Breakaway score in a 3-1 win over Mamaroneck and last week had two goals and one assist in a 3-2 win over Greeley.

Lucas Buono, Yorktown

The senior midfielder had a pair of assists in a 3-0 win over Ketcham. They also set up the overtime game-winner against Byram Hills and won tourney MVP honors.

