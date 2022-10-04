lohud boys soccer player of the week poll Oct. 3, 2022

Get your thumbs ready.

Previous winners are Nico Galeano of Scarsdale, Johnathan Mendieta of Peekskill and Gael Baraldi of White Plains.

Zachary Grossberg, Scarsdale

The sophomore midfielder scored in a 5-2 win over New Rochelle, then added two more for the undefeated Raiders in a 3-0 win over Mamamroneck.

Milo Kris, White Plains

The senior goalkeeper made eight saves in a critical 2-1 league win over Greeley, then kept Fox Lane off the board in a scoreless draw.

Zach Pero, Byram Hills

The junior midfielder finished with a pair of goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Ardsley. They delivered the game-winner in the closing minutes of a 2-1 win over Edgemont.

Mike Rodriguez, Lakeland

The senior midfielder had two goals and an assist to spark an 8-0 win over Peekskill and one goal and four assists in a 7-1 win over Hen Hud that extended the Hornets winning streak to three.

Jonas van Beurden, Rye

The senior defender and midfielder has been in Lockdown mode all season. He also scored once in a 3-0 win over Eastchester and once more in a 3-2 overtime win against Harrison.

Colin Waring, Mahopac

The senior midfielder provided the equalizer along with an insurance goal in a 5-1 win over Lincoln. They also gave the Indians an early lead with a goal in a 5-2 win over Ketcham.

