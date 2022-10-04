lohud boys soccer player of the week poll Oct. 3, 2022

Get your thumbs ready.

We’re huddling up each Monday to highlight some of the best performances of the previous week. Please take a moment to evaluate what each finalist accomplished, then vote for the athlete you believe is most deserving of a special shoutout. The poll closes at 2 pm on Tuesday and the Winner will be celebrated on our social media accounts.

Previous winners are Nico Galeano of Scarsdale, Johnathan Mendieta of Peekskill and Gael Baraldi of White Plains.

Zachary Grossberg, Scarsdale

The sophomore midfielder scored in a 5-2 win over New Rochelle, then added two more for the undefeated Raiders in a 3-0 win over Mamamroneck.

Milo Kris, White Plains

The senior goalkeeper made eight saves in a critical 2-1 league win over Greeley, then kept Fox Lane off the board in a scoreless draw.

Zach Pero, Byram Hills

The junior midfielder finished with a pair of goals and one assist in a 3-1 win over Ardsley. They delivered the game-winner in the closing minutes of a 2-1 win over Edgemont.

