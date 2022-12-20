lohud boys basketball player of the week poll Dec. 19, 2022

Get your thumbs ready. We’re hitting the pause button for a quick look back and spotlighting the students/athletes who made headlines on the court. Nominations are submitted each week by the coaches. Read what these Finalists got done in between the lines and vote. The poll will remain open until noon on Wednesday.

Please note, the poll will pause during the holiday break and resume in January.

Menzy Carden, White Plains

The senior forward was named Harrison Holiday Tournament MVP, getting 15 points and 14 rebounds in a close win over Scarsdale and 25 points, seven rebounds and four assists in a championship-game win over Eastchester.

Brandon Gibbons, Edgemont

The sophomore guard had 17 points and eight rebounds in a win over Blind Brook, 27 points and four assists in a loss at Brewster and 20 points, four rebounds and three assists in a loss to Rye Neck.

